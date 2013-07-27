'NFL Total Access' recap: When will Pitta return to Ravens?

Published: Jul 27, 2013 at 06:34 PM

Did you miss Saturday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport joined the show to discuss the Baltimore Ravens' loss of Dennis Pitta for the season. Rapaport said everybody knew Pitta's dislocated hip was serious right away, but the slightly good news is that Pitta doesn't have a medial collateral ligament tear. Unfortunately, there are a large range of return dates for the tight end, and even the range is up in the air.

Did the Ravens or Eagles take the biggest hit?

NFL Network analyst Terrell Davis said the injuries to both Pitta and Jeremy Maclin of the Philadelphia Eagles are significant. The Ravens will have to find some way to replace Pitta and their go-to double tight end sets, Davis said, while LaDainian Tomlinson argued the Eagles took a bigger hit. LT said wide receiver Maclin is Robin to DeSean Jackson's Batman.

Albert Breer on the ground at Patriots camp

With Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski on the physically unable to perform list, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is without his top seven intended receivers from last year. Brady has worked with 17 different skill guys and seven different combinations on the practice field. Albert Breer reported that Brady noted this has been his most intense training camp so far.

The Steelers' running back competition heats up

LT said running back Jonathan Dwyer has been in the system long enough to know what it takes to protect Ben Roethlisberger, but he expects Le'Veon Bell to eventually take over in the starting role. Davis said running skill, ball security and most importantly protection of the quarterback are the essential abilities of a starting back, and Bell must master all three before he can take over.

Who is the most important NFC East player?

It's not Michael Vick, according to Davis. TD chose RGIII because he has a skill set that very few other quarterbacks can say they have. Griffin had the best passer rating in history for rookies and improved the Washington Redskins' offense by 9 points from 2011 to 2012. Tomlinson went with Tony Romo because the QB is the leader of the Dallas Cowboys. When Davis asked about Romo's issues in the clutch, Tomlinson replied that DeMarco Murray can be a 1,500+ yard rusher to help Romo along but that shouldn't take anything away from Romo. Lindsay Rhodes asked why New York Giants' signal-caller Eli Manning wasn't discussed; Davis answered that if any of the aforementioned quarterbacks were gone, their teams would suffer -- not including Vick.

Montee Ball could be the guy for Broncos

Davis said Ronnie Hillman will get the ball to start but will eventually pass the reigns to the more talented Montee Ball. Tomlinson agreed both Hillman and Ball will get carries because they are different types of backs. Tomlinson thinks the Broncos will run a two-back system for the balance of the season because Hillman has speed that Ball lacks, but Davis stood by his position that Ball is the better running back and should take over shortly.

LT's take on the Chargers

Tomlinson said the goal is to make it Philip Rivers' offense, but the Bolts must get Ryan Mathews to help. Tomlinson is very impressed with Mathews' talent, seeing the running back break out long runs in camp. Tomlinson noticed that Chargers coach Mike McCoy is spreading the ball around well.

Be sure to tune into "NFL Total Access" on Monday through Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.