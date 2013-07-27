'NFL Total Access' recap: When will Pitta return to Ravens?

It's not Michael Vick, according to Davis. TD chose RGIII because he has a skill set that very few other quarterbacks can say they have. Griffin had the best passer rating in history for rookies and improved the Washington Redskins' offense by 9 points from 2011 to 2012. Tomlinson went with Tony Romo because the QB is the leader of the Dallas Cowboys. When Davis asked about Romo's issues in the clutch, Tomlinson replied that DeMarco Murray can be a 1,500+ yard rusher to help Romo along but that shouldn't take anything away from Romo. Lindsay Rhodes asked why New York Giants' signal-caller Eli Manning wasn't discussed; Davis answered that if any of the aforementioned quarterbacks were gone, their teams would suffer -- not including Vick.