'NFL Total Access' recap: When will Pitta return to Ravens?

Did you miss Saturday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport joined the show to discuss the Baltimore Ravens' loss of Dennis Pitta for the season. Rapaport said everybody knew Pitta's dislocated hip was serious right away, but the slightly good news is that Pitta doesn't have a medial collateral ligament tear. Unfortunately, there are a large range of return dates for the tight end, and even the range is up in the air.
Did the Ravens or Eagles take the biggest hit?
NFL Network analyst Terrell Davis said the injuries to both Pitta and Jeremy Maclin of the Philadelphia Eagles are significant. The Ravens will have to find some way to replace Pitta and their go-to double tight end sets, Davis said, while LaDainian Tomlinson argued the Eagles took a bigger hit. LT said wide receiver Maclin is Robin to DeSean Jackson's Batman.
Albert Breer on the ground at Patriots camp
With Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski on the physically unable to perform list, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is without his top seven intended receivers from last year. Brady has worked with 17 different skill guys and seven different combinations on the practice field. Albert Breer reported that Brady noted this has been his most intense training camp so far.
The Steelers' running back competition heats up
LT said running back Jonathan Dwyer has been in the system long enough to know what it takes to protect Ben Roethlisberger, but he expects Le'Veon Bell to eventually take over in the starting role. Davis said running skill, ball security and most importantly protection of the quarterback are the essential abilities of a starting back, and Bell must master all three before he can take over.
Who is the most important NFC East player?
It's not Michael Vick, according to Davis. TD chose RGIII because he has a skill set that very few other quarterbacks can say they have. Griffin had the best passer rating in history for rookies and improved the Washington Redskins' offense by 9 points from 2011 to 2012. Tomlinson went with Tony Romo because the QB is the leader of the Dallas Cowboys. When Davis asked about Romo's issues in the clutch, Tomlinson replied that DeMarco Murray can be a 1,500+ yard rusher to help Romo along but that shouldn't take anything away from Romo. Lindsay Rhodes asked why New York Giants' signal-caller Eli Manning wasn't discussed; Davis answered that if any of the aforementioned quarterbacks were gone, their teams would suffer -- not including Vick.
Montee Ball could be the guy for Broncos
Davis said Ronnie Hillman will get the ball to start but will eventually pass the reigns to the more talented Montee Ball. Tomlinson agreed both Hillman and Ball will get carries because they are different types of backs. Tomlinson thinks the Broncos will run a two-back system for the balance of the season because Hillman has speed that Ball lacks, but Davis stood by his position that Ball is the better running back and should take over shortly.
LT's take on the Chargers
Tomlinson said the goal is to make it Philip Rivers' offense, but the Bolts must get Ryan Mathews to help. Tomlinson is very impressed with Mathews' talent, seeing the running back break out long runs in camp. Tomlinson noticed that Chargers coach Mike McCoy is spreading the ball around well.
Be sure to tune into "NFL Total Access" on Monday through Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.