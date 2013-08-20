'NFL Total Access' recap: Von Miller banned, Eagles pick Vick

Evans says this was a no-brainer as Vick gives the Philadelphia Eagles the best chance to win. He says when Vick is on the field, the Eagles could score on any given play. Sharper added that he envisions Chip Kelly needing a mobile quarterback once this offense gets going in the regular season. Evans and Sharper both believe the biggest issue is Vick's health. If he is going to be used in rushing plays, he could be extremely vulnerable.