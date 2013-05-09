'NFL Total Access' recap: Tyrann Mathieu focused in

Published: May 09, 2013 at 05:53 PM

Did you miss Thursday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:

Mathieu in good place

Albert Breer joined us off the top and said some teams located geographically close to New Orleans took Tyrann Mathieu off their draft board due to off-the-field concerns. Breer also said the Cardinals are a good fit due to his mentor, Patrick Peterson, already being on the team. Breer said another former LSU teammate, Kevin Minter, said he has never seen Mathieu so focused.

Charley Casserly joined us and said if his team drafted Mathieu, he would have forfeiture language in the contract, similar to what the Jaguars had with Justin Blackmon, if he is ever suspended for substance abuse.

Woodson wants to play

Charles Woodson said it is frustrating that he has not been picked up yet. Woodson said when the free agency process started he was looking to play for a contender, but at this point he just wants to play next season.

Woodson said the mobile quarterbacks definitely have a place in the NFL moving forward. He said the best way to defend those quarterbacks is to have defenders who can contain and not let them outside the pocket. Woodson said he wished the Packers would have done what they did this year a few seasons ago in drafting running backs Eddie Lacy and Johnathan Franklin.

Wyche: Q&A with Roger Goodell

The Commish discusses a myriad of topics, including homosexuality in sports, the crown-of-the-helmet rule and Tim Tebow. More ...

Do Patriots have enough weapons?

Willie McGinest was asked if the Patriots have placed enough weapons around Tom Brady. McGinest said if guys like Donald Jones and Michael Jenkins can learn the playbook and comprehend the offense, they can succeed.

We discussed Mike Silver's Tim Tebow article with Casserly, who reminded us that not many teams (maybe only one) wanted Tebow out of college. Casserly went on to say a team can manage the media circus if they believe he is a quality quarterback, which Casserly said he is not.

Cornerback ratings

Woodson said Tyrann Mathieu has 99 problems but playing football ain't one. He believes Mathieu's biggest challenge is going to be limiting all those old friends that want a piece of him and his time.

Woodson said Richard Sherman is the best cornerback in the league right now, especially with Darrelle Revis coming off injury. McGinest agrees Sherman is an elite player but also threw both Bears corners in the mix.

Goodell on latest NFL news

Commissioner Roger Goodell joined us to discuss a number of topics, including the crown-of-the-helmet rule, saying the coaches agreed in March to coach it out of the game. Coaches want to return to the use of the shoulder. The Commissioner said time will tell if the failed Miami stadium-improvement funding proposal will have any effect on future Super Bowl bids. He did say the stadium is a big component of any Super Bowl bid.

Commissioner Goodell said NFL players are tolerant and accepting, and would be so if a player came out as gay. The Commissioner applauded the way NBA players have acted since Jason Collins' announcement and feels NFL players would react in the same manner.

Lindsay Rhodes, Warren Sapp and Dave Dameshek joined us to talk Top 100. They talked about Colin Kaepernick's ranking of 81 being way too low, saying if there was a draft tomorrow he would go in the top 15.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW