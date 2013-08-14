'NFL Total Access' recap: Tom Brady's injury not serious

Published: Aug 14, 2013 at 01:26 PM

Did you miss Wednesday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport joined the show off the top to report on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's knee injury. Rapoport said Brady's teammates were nervous before hearing his status, but he reported Brady has a sprained left knee that's not series.

NFL Network's Willie McGinest said a situation like what happened Wednesday with Brady always is a possibility in practice. McGinest pointed out this still is football and players' juices are flowing in joint practices.

RGIII returns to 11-on-11 drills

NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III looked like the RGIII we remember from last season, and that more than 10,000 fans came out to watch his first day in team drills.

Talkin' Eagles

Rapoport joined the show later for a Philadelphia Eagles talk. Rapoport said Eagles coach Chip Kelly told him Philadelphia would be foolish to rush to judgment in a matter so large as the team's starting quarterback. Rapoport also reported that wide receiver Riley Cooper's roster spot is safe.

How is Geno doing?

NFL.com's Kimberly Jones said New York Jets rookie quarterback Geno Smith told her his right ankle is not bothering him at all. Coach Rex Ryan told Jones he would have liked if one of his quarterbacks had separated himself at this point but that simply has not happened.

NFL Network's Sean O'Hara said Smith is a rookie and interceptions are going to happen, noting how Broncos QB Peyton Manning tossed three in the first half against the Falcons last season along with how Saints QB Drew Brees threw five picks in a game -- also against the Falcons.

Can Kaepernick do it again?

When asked if San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be able to replicate his success from 2012, O'Hara said he will because of the 49ers' run game. O'Hara noted the Niners averaged more than 5 yards per rush last season.

One-on-one with Bobby Wagner

One of the better young linebackers in the NFL, Bobby Wagner of the Seattle Seahawks talked with NFL Networks' Andrew Siciliano and said he believes the Seahawks' defense is better prepared to face running quarterbacks after facing Russell Wilson in practice every day.

Fantasy

NFL.com's fantasy expert Michael Fabiano talked fantasy wide receivers and said the position is deep but in order to get an elite wide receiver, you have to draft one in the first two rounds.

Solving the pick-six

Jones caught up with Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, who talked about his pick-six last week. Sanchez said when a screen pass gets strung out, he needs to dirt the ball.

Be sure to tune into "NFL Total Access" Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

