'NFL Total Access' recap: Riley Cooper back with Eagles

Will Riley Cooper's teammates be able to move on?
NFL.com's Albert Breer said Riley Cooper looked fantastic Tuesday, and appeared to have fresh legs. He caught two big touchdowns, one from Michael Vick. Breer added that linebacker DeMeco Ryans said the team is moving forward, but each player is dealing with it on an individual basis.
Darren Sharper said he would accept Cooper in the locker room solely on a professional basis because he can help the team win. He added that Cooper should be accepted as a team member, and his teammates should think about it in that manner.
Can Dee Milliner replace Darrelle Revis?
Sharper thinks rookie Dee Milliner will be able to step in and hold down the back side if Antonio Cromartie continues his high level of play. With Kyle Wilson, Sharper thinks cornerback is the strongest position on the New York Jets. Evans believes that the front end works with the back end, and he doesn't think the Jets have a strong front seven. He said they don't have one pass rusher who can win one-on-one.
