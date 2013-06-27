'NFL Total Access' recap: New evidence in Aaron Hernandez case

Did you miss Thursday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
New information in Aaron Hernandez case
NFL Network's Rich Hollenberg joined the show and talked about several new pieces of evidence the prosecution mentioned Thursday in the Aaron Hernandez case. That evidence included a picture posted on TMZ of the former New England Patriots tight end holding a .45-caliber Glock, the same type of gun prosecutors said Hernandez was seen with shortly before the murder of Odin Lloyd.
Why no one claimed Hernandez
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that no team claimed Hernandez after the New England Patriots released him. One possible reason? NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell let all 32 teams know that a hearing would take place before any team could complete a deal with Hernandez.
Rapoport also noted that Puma dropped Hernandez as a sponsor.
Did Hernandez's lawyers make a mistake
Legal analyst Robin Sax said she disagreed with the decision made by Hernandez's defense team to appeal the no bail decision so soon. Sax said there was no way she would have returned to the court as a defense lawyer only one day after the arraignment.
Sax went on to explain that defense lawyers normally want to take some time before appealing a bail decision. This gives them a chance to gather their own evidence and dispute what prosecutors are saying. That didn't happen in this case.
Peterson all the way
The "Top 100 Players of 2013" crew agreed that Adrian Peterson will rank atop the list. They also agreed that Peyton Manning most likely will be No. 2 because, as Warren Sapp said, no one talks bad about the first son of the first family of NFL football.
NFL Rookie Symposium
NFL Network's Jeff Darlington told us the NFL is trying to shy away from the Hernandez case as a main talking point at the rookie symposium, but it is on everyone's mind.
Former NFL player Tank Johnson also spoke to the rookies, talking about the dangers of carrying firearms.
Jamaal Charles talks Chiefs
Kansas City's Jamaal Charles said he felt no ill will about Adrian Peterson dominating the running back conversation last season because Peterson was playing for a winning team. Charles said he wants to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, adding that it's a goal for all running backs. He said the Chiefs' implementation of the pistol on offense will help him, citing Frank Gore's success in San Francisco.
Charles also made sure to point out quarterback Alex Smith's running ability, saying "the boy can run." Charles called coach Andy Reid's offense perfect for him, pointing to the successes of LeSean McCoy and Brian Westbrook. Charles said he has lined up at wide receiver in practices, getting him in open space.
How important is the running back?
Charles argued that running backs remain an important part of any NFL offense. He called the running back position the quarterback's best friend. Shaun O'Hara agreed with Charles, citing pass protection as an important part of a running back's game.
Who is key for the Cardinals?
Both O'Hara and Willie McGinest said they believe quarterback Carson Palmer will have a bigger impact on the Arizona Cardinals than new coach Bruce Arians. O'Hara explained that the quarterback touches the ball on every play. McGinest noted how the Cardinals have struggled ever since Kurt Warner left the team.
What about Calvin Johnson
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith said he believes Calvin Johnson should rank atop on the 'Top 100' list if he is not No. 1. But Smith added that Johnson needs to improve as a coverage linebacker to take his game to the next level.
