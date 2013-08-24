'NFL Total Access' recap; more from Ravens, Pats losses

Published: Aug 24, 2013 at 12:36 AM

Did you miss Friday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:

Seahawks-Packers breakdown

Heath Evans says he's excited to see Eddie Lacy. He said the Green Bay Packers need to add a run dimension to their offense. Darren Sharper compared Lacy to former Packers RBs Dorsey Levens and Ahman Green. He added that after the loss to Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers last season, it'll be interesting to see how the Packers' defense fares against Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch.

Panthers-Ravens postmortem

Darren Sharper said Cam Newton was one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, but pointed out that Newton needs to show consistency on his accuracy. Heath Evans talked about the comparison between Colin Kaepernick and Cam Newton, and said Newton outperformed Kap in nearly every offensive category last season in the weeks they played.

When Lindsay Rhodes asked about the Ravens' offense, Sharper said fans shouldn't be concerned -- it's just going to take time for these new receivers and QB Joe Flacco to find chemistry. Heath Evans said when Ray Rice is an integral part of the game, Flacco's numbers are astronomically better.

Patriots-Lions postmortem

Heath Evans said Patriots coach Bill Belichick can make "grown men cry" after a New England loss. The former fullback even did his Belichick impression, which sounded a bit like Jim Mora ("Playoffs!?").

Lindsay Rhodes with Aldon Smith

The dynamic pass rusher said Colin Kaepernick is being more vocal and is also being a good leader off the field. Rhodes brought up Smith's recent statement saying 30 sacks in a season is possible for him. He said it can be done and that he sets his goals pretty high. Sharper said 25 is more realistic, but 30 is just too tough. Evans said it's just basic math and pointed out that after Justin Smith went out last season in Week 15 vs. New England, Aldon Smith didn't record another sack.

Be sure to tune into "NFL Total Access" Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
news

NFL announces two new Inspire Change grant recipients

The NFL today announced two new Inspire Change grants and seven grant renewals recently approved by the NFL's Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group.