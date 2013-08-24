'NFL Total Access' recap; more from Ravens, Pats losses

The dynamic pass rusher said Colin Kaepernick is being more vocal and is also being a good leader off the field. Rhodes brought up Smith's recent statement saying 30 sacks in a season is possible for him. He said it can be done and that he sets his goals pretty high. Sharper said 25 is more realistic, but 30 is just too tough. Evans said it's just basic math and pointed out that after Justin Smith went out last season in Week 15 vs. New England, Aldon Smith didn't record another sack.