'NFL Total Access' recap: Mike Shanahan knows best

Did you miss Monday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
RG3 and Shanahan: The Showdown
Shaun O'Hara said Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan should stop putting Robert Griffin III in front of the media every week. Willie McGinest says the coach can't keep the franchise player from speaking. As for the issue of whether RGIII should be playing in the preseason, McGinest said Shanahan is trying to save Griffin from himself.
Cary Williams challenges his D
The guys reminded everyone that the Eagles have a new defensive coordinator, six new starters on defense, and are switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4. There is a lot going on; it's not just a toughness issue. O'Hara tried to quote Shakespeare. It was a disaster (they don't teach the classics at Rutgers?) Back to football. Shaun says the Patriots rushed for almost 250 yards, and that means the Eagles have to get it together.
D'Brickashaw Ferguson
Ferguson, the Jets' star left tackle, says that despite reports coming out of West Virginia that Jets rookie Geno Smith lacked leadership qualities last season, he hasn't seen it. He thinks Smith has done everything asked of him. Ferguson said he doesn't know who the starting quarterback will be on Saturday.
Fantasy breakout QB
Andrew Luck. Expect the turnovers to drop with Pep Hamilton calling the plays. According to Michael Fabiano, Luck will have over 30 TDs in 2013, making him a Top 5 fantasy QB.
