'NFL Total Access' recap: Mike Shanahan knows best

The guys reminded everyone that the Eagles have a new defensive coordinator, six new starters on defense, and are switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4. There is a lot going on; it's not just a toughness issue. O'Hara tried to quote Shakespeare. It was a disaster (they don't teach the classics at Rutgers?) Back to football. Shaun says the Patriots rushed for almost 250 yards, and that means the Eagles have to get it together.