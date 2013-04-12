'NFL Total Access' recap: Antoine Winfield heads northwest

Scoreboard signs now can be used to get fans to make more noise throughout the game. Sound still must stop with 20 seconds on the play clock, but video boards may be used throughout. Whitner said it won't bother the defense, but it will affect the offense's ability to communicate on the field. McGinest said unless it's strobe and flashing -- which will be distracting to a quarterback looking downfield with scoreboards in the end zone -- he doesn't believe it will matter much. Sharper agreed, adding he believes loud stadiums still will be loud and little will change at quieter stadiums.