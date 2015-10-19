NFL to host public hearings in Oakland, St. Louis, San Diego

Published: Oct 19, 2015 at 07:54 AM

The NFL announced today that it will conduct public hearings later this month in Oakland, St. Louis and San Diego as part of the league's procedures for evaluating potential franchise relocations. The hearings will take place on October 27 (St. Louis), October 28 (San Diego) and October 29 (Oakland).

The purpose of these hearings is to provide an opportunity for fans and others in the community to ask questions and express their views directly to the NFL before any decisions are made about potential relocation of a club or clubs from a current market. Members of Commissioner Goodell's executive staff will be in attendance to listen to comments and answer questions from the audience.

Each hearing will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time and will be streamed live on NFL.com/publichearings.

The hearings are open to the public and a free entry pass is required to attend. Pre-registration to request an entry pass begins tomorrow. Information on how to submit your request is provided below.

Entry passes will be reserved for season ticket members of each team on a first-come, first-serve basis. Members of the community who are not season ticket members will also have the opportunity to request an entry pass on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Details and information on how to register for free entry:

  • Online pre-registration and a non-transferable entry pass with a valid barcode is required for entry.
  • Those interested in pre-registering to request an entry pass should visit the appropriate web page listed below.
  • Registration availability is based on a first-come, first-serve basis and is subject to the available seating at each venue.
  • Audience members who have the opportunity to provide comments will be allotted three minutes in order to enable as many people as possible to have their voice heard.

City-specific information:

  • The St. Louis hearing will take place on October 27 at the Peabody Opera House (1400 Market Street). The pre-registration site is www.nfl.com/stlhearing and registration begins 8 a.m. CT tomorrow. Written comments may be submitted to stl.hearing@nfl.com tomorrow through November 13, 2015.
  • The San Diego hearing will take place on October 28 at the Spreckels Theater (121 Broadway #600). The pre-registration site is www.nfl.com/sdhearing and registration begins 8 a.m. PT tomorrow. Written comments may be submitted to sd.hearing@nfl.com tomorrow through November 13, 2015.
  • The Oakland hearing will take place on October 29 at the Paramount Theater (2025 Broadway). The pre-registration site is www.nfl.com/oakhearing and registration begins 8 a.m. PT tomorrow. Written comments may be submitted to oak.hearing@nfl.com tomorrow through November 13, 2015.
