NFL to be honored for its suicide prevention efforts

NEW YORK -- The NFL will be honored for its efforts to reduce suicides after the league launched NFL Life Line.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will give the NFL its Humanitarian Award on May 8. The award will be accepted by its player engagement vice president, former All-Pro defensive back Troy Vincent.
NFL Life Line is a website and crisis hotline number for former and current players, their family members, and all league and team employees. The website includes an anonymous and confidential self-check quiz and online chat that allows individuals to interact with trained professionals.
The league has had its share of high-profile suicides in recent years, including Junior Seau in 2012.
The website also lists information about depression and suicide warning signs, and features videos from former players encouraging those in distress to "make the call" for help.
