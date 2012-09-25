NFL to address Packers-Seahawks TD call Tuesday

The entire sports world is talking about it. On Tuesday, the NFL officially will address the controversial call that ended the Seattle Seahawks' 14-12 victory over the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network and NFL.com's Steve Wyche reported on "NFL AM."
Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate was awarded a touchdown on a 24-yard Hail Mary pass to win the game when officials ruled that he and Packers defensive back M.D. Jennings had simultaneous possession of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson's pass. One official ruled touchdown, but another appeared to rule a touchback, which would have given Green Bay the win.
The play was reviewed, and the touchdown stood.
Rule 8, Section 1, Article 3, Item 5 of the NFL rulebook discusses a simultaneous catch.
"If a pass is caught simultaneously by two eligible opponents, and both retain it, the ball belongs to the passers. It is not a simultaneous catch if a player gains control first and an opponent subsequently gains joint control," the rule states.
That strongly indicates Jennings should have been awarded an interception. Tate never seemed to truly gain joint control. A little-known part of the rule explains why the call wasn't overturned.
The rulebook also states when a simultaneous catch is ruled, you can't review who made the catch. You can only review if it was complete or incomplete.