NFL teams want JaMarcus Russell to lose more weight

JaMarcus Russell says there was never a plan to have a pro day in the first place, so it really wasn't cancelled this week. No trips are planned either until Russell loses more weight.
"Everybody's kind of waiting to see where his weight is, and when he gets close to weight they want to bring him in and evaluate him," TEST Academy CEO Brian Martin told Jim Corbett of USA Today on Wednesday.
Brooks: Mock Draft 6.0
After all the movement at the QB position, where will Geno Smith end up? Bucky Brooks figures it out in his latest mock draft. **More ...**
Corbett notes that Russell looked "impressive" in a workout on Tuesday in San Diego where he completed 51 of 60 passes with "sharp" accuracy, footwork and conditioning. Russell is down to 15 percent body fat and has lost 34 pounds to get to 281 pounds, but clearly he hasn't been able to get a team to bite on a visit. Russell says it's important to find "the right place that has that veteran I can go sit behind."
(As opposed to starting?)
Jeff Garcia, who is helping train Russell, mentions the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears as two potential landing spots. It should go without saying that the former No. 1 overall pick won't be able to pick his destination, even if there is some interest. He still faces an uphill battle to get a tryout, much less make an NFL roster.