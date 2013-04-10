NFL teams want JaMarcus Russell to lose more weight

Corbett notes that Russell looked "impressive" in a workout on Tuesday in San Diego where he completed 51 of 60 passes with "sharp" accuracy, footwork and conditioning. Russell is down to 15 percent body fat and has lost 34 pounds to get to 281 pounds, but clearly he hasn't been able to get a team to bite on a visit. Russell says it's important to find "the right place that has that veteran I can go sit behind."