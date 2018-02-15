NFL teams to get league-wide data from in-game player tracking

The NFL's Competition Committee recently signed off on a plan to release in-game player-tracking data on every NFL player to all 32 teams, and it's anticipated the league will begin releasing the data this spring, people with knowledge of the plan told NFL.com on Thursday. These people spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan had not yet been communicated to clubs, which had access to data only on their own players the past two seasons. The plan is to send league-wide data from 2016 and '17 to every team beginning in mid-April, and teams will receive the league-wide data on a weekly basis during the 2018 season, according to these sources.