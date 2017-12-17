NFL taking over probe into allegations against Panthers owner

"My comment on it is I really have no comment other than to say that I know that there's an investigation that's going to go on, we'll let that take its course, let it go through the process," Rivera said. "The only thing I can speak on is what he's been to me as far as I'm concerned. A lot of you know I had a house fire and he was there for Stephanie and I. He was tremendous in supporting us. My brother passed and Mr. Richardson was there and helped me get to the funeral and back. I can't speak on anything other than that and that's one thing I can say as far as I'm concerned."