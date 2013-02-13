NFL suspends Javarris James for substance violation

Arizona Cardinals running back Javarris James has been suspended for the first four games of the 2013 season for violating the league's policy and program for substance abuse, an NFL spokesman told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Unofficial list of free agents
Free agency is almost here. Check out this unofficial list of the 2013 NFL restricted and unrestricted free agents for every team. More ...
James played 10 games as an undrafted rookie for the Indianapolis Colts in 2010, but he hasn't played an NFL game since. He also has had stops with the New England Patriots and Washington Redskins.
James wasn't going to be a factor in the Cardinals' backfield next season. We'll see if the team bothers to keep him around.