NFL suspends Damion Square for four games

It seems like a Chargers defensive lineman might have to start from square one following his punishment from the NFL.
The league announced that four-year veteran Damion Square has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.
San Diego's defensive line is already depleted after placing defensive tackle Sean Lissemore on injured reserve. Maybe the team will be more eager to reach a contract agreement with a certain No. 3 overall pick from this past draft.