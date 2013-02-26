NFL Scouting Combine: What we learned Tuesday

» Someone's going to draft Tyrann Mathieu. The former LSU corner is draped in off-the-field concerns, but left no doubts about his speed after ripping off a solid 4.50 40. That helped put him back on solid footing after he recorded just four reps in the bench press Monday. "I'm not one of those guys who gets stronger in the weight room," Mathieu told NFL Network, "but it's something I will focus on going forward."