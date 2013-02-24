NFL Scouting Combine: What we learned Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS -- Sunday is the biggest day here at the NFL Scouting Combine. Media availability continues, while the skill-position players hit the field. Here's what we learned:
» Don't call him "Honey Badger" anymore. Tyrann Mathieu is looking to shed his past. In a fascinating session with reporters, Mathieu talked about rehab, being humiliated and enjoying too many things other than football.
"My best friend right now is honesty," Mathieu said.
Mathieu is short and not particularly fast. But NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock still believes Mathieu should find a home in the NFL as a slot cornerback.
» Everywhere I go in Indianapolis, I hear someone say the Alex Smith-to-Kansas City Chiefs deal is all but done. (Now CBS is reporting a deal is "effectively done" for Smith but won't name the team.) Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said in a text message to The Florida Times-Union that it's "not us" who has a deal in place. NFL.com's Albert Breer reported a high-ranking San Francisco 49ers source says he's not aware of a deal being done. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport says the Chiefs have showed the most interest. Mr. RapSheet also hears the Chiefs are particularly high on offensive tackle Luke Joeckel as a No. 1 overall pick candidate.
» Michigan's Denard Robinson helped himself. It wasn't just the fast 40-yard dash time either. Robinson looked much more comfortable catching the football. Mayock said he "loved" Robinson's effort Sunday.
» Three players -- West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin, Texas wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and Auburn running back Onterio McCalebb -- took aim at Chris Johnson's official 40 record Sunday. Goodwin wound up with a time of 4.27 seconds officially; Austin and McCalebb wound up seeing their unofficial times get downgraded to 4.34. Austin is a matchup nightmare who could sneak into the first round.
» I learned in my interview with Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis that he has not closed the door on linebacker Rey Maualuga. Despite reports, Lewis said Maualuga was one of the guys "you've got to get back in the fold."
» Alabama cornerback Dee Milliner will need shoulder surgery after the combine. He will perform his drills other than the bench press.
» The more I hear, the less I expect Sean Smith to return to Miami. My strong feeling is the Dolphins will use their franchise tag on defensive tackle Randy Starks.
That's a wrap from the media room at the combine, but we're not done in Indianapolis just yet. I'll be writing and chatting on NFL.com/live from the field over the next two days. If I'm going to stay away from my wife and daughter this long, watching is the least you can do.