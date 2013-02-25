NFL Scouting Combine: What we learned Monday

INDIANAPOLIS -- The first thing you notice at the NFL Scouting Combine is the quiet. The media has packed up and gone home. I spent Monday on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, watching the defensive linemen and linebackers work out in a stadium that was no louder than a library.
For the last four days, I've mostly learned about the game behind the game in Indianapolis. There have been rumors, on-the-record updates and potential deals. On Monday, it was more about what happened on the field.
» Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o didn't particularly help himself with a slow 40-yard dash time Monday. He was decent in the drills. But what did people expect? Te'o never was about long speed. His speed clearly topped out after 20 yards. Greg Cosell of NFL Films told me it should have no real impact on Te'o's draft stock. "That's who he is," Cosell said.
The consensus: Te'o was a late first-round pick all along. He probably will remain there.
» Te'o seemed to impress teams off the field. Former Kansas City Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli, now working for NFL Network, called some of the coverage of Te'o "shameful" during a segment on NFL.com/live.
"I think this whole thing has been absolutely ridiculous," Pioli said. "I just heard today now that there are people questioning this poor kid's sexuality. I'm telling you, people should be ashamed of themselves. They should absolutely be ashamed of themselves for what has happened to this kid."
» Oregon's Dion Jordan was an absolute freak to see in person. He looks like he could cover Kevin Durant and Aaron Hernandez. A man as big as Jordan should not move like he moves. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah believes BYU product Ziggy Ansah will not make it out of the top 15. If that's true, Jordan should be a virtual lock for the top 10. Perhaps Jordan even can sneak into the top five.
» NFL Network's Mike Mayock said UConn linebacker Sio Moore leveraged a strong East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl into a great combine. Moore is moving up draft boards and looks like a second-round pick.
» Texas A&M defensive end Damontre Moore didn't look ready for the combine. He admitted he was disappointed with his performance. Mayock doesn't see Moore as a top-10 type of player.
» Some Day 3 standouts: Missouri linebacker Zaviar Gooden, Missouri defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, UCLA defensive end Datone Jones and SMU defensive end Margus Hunt.
» I'll be back for the final day at the combine Tuesday. Cornerbacks and safeties are on tap.