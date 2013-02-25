Around the League

Presented By

NFL Scouting Combine: What we learned Monday

Published: Feb 25, 2013 at 11:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

INDIANAPOLIS -- The first thing you notice at the NFL Scouting Combine is the quiet. The media has packed up and gone home. I spent Monday on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, watching the defensive linemen and linebackers work out in a stadium that was no louder than a library.

For the last four days, I've mostly learned about the game behind the game in Indianapolis. There have been rumors, on-the-record updates and potential deals. On Monday, it was more about what happened on the field.

» Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o didn't particularly help himself with a slow 40-yard dash time Monday. He was decent in the drills. But what did people expect? Te'o never was about long speed. His speed clearly topped out after 20 yards. Greg Cosell of NFL Films told me it should have no real impact on Te'o's draft stock. "That's who he is," Cosell said.

The consensus: Te'o was a late first-round pick all along. He probably will remain there.

» Te'o seemed to impress teams off the field. Former Kansas City Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli, now working for NFL Network, called some of the coverage of Te'o "shameful" during a segment on NFL.com/live.

"I think this whole thing has been absolutely ridiculous," Pioli said. "I just heard today now that there are people questioning this poor kid's sexuality. I'm telling you, people should be ashamed of themselves. They should absolutely be ashamed of themselves for what has happened to this kid."

» Oregon's Dion Jordan was an absolute freak to see in person. He looks like he could cover Kevin Durant and Aaron Hernandez. A man as big as Jordan should not move like he moves. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah believes BYU product Ziggy Ansah will not make it out of the top 15. If that's true, Jordan should be a virtual lock for the top 10. Perhaps Jordan even can sneak into the top five.

» NFL Network's Mike Mayock said UConn linebacker Sio Moore leveraged a strong East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl into a great combine. Moore is moving up draft boards and looks like a second-round pick.

» Texas A&M defensive end Damontre Moore didn't look ready for the combine. He admitted he was disappointed with his performance. Mayock doesn't see Moore as a top-10 type of player.

» Some Day 3 standouts: Missouri linebacker Zaviar Gooden, Missouri defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, UCLA defensive end Datone Jones and SMU defensive end Margus Hunt.

» I'll be back for the final day at the combine Tuesday. Cornerbacks and safeties are on tap.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW