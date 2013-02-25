NFL Scouting Combine: What we learned Monday

» Oregon's Dion Jordan was an absolute freak to see in person. He looks like he could cover Kevin Durant and Aaron Hernandez. A man as big as Jordan should not move like he moves. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah believes BYU product Ziggy Ansah will not make it out of the top 15. If that's true, Jordan should be a virtual lock for the top 10. Perhaps Jordan even can sneak into the top five.