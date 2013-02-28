NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard sprints slower this year

Was it offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Lane Johnson making NFL Scouting Combine history in the 40-yard dash? Or perhaps wide receivers Tavon Austin and Marquise Goodwinflirting with Chris Johnson's 4.24 combine record before the official times came in?
Whatever the impetus, observers were left with a clear impression that draft prospects were "absolutely obliterating" the 40-yard dash at this year's combine.
"This was one of the most unbelievable combines I've ever been around," one experienced NFL scout told CBSSports.com's Mike Freeman. "I would guess that most people in the league have rarely seen anything like it."
Was there a groundbreaking shift in 40-yard dash times this year? Not so, concludes DraftMetrics.com.
While there were clusters at several positions that blazed near record-breaking times, average times for five of the six skill-position groups actually fell off or stayed the same this year.
Running backs, safeties and linebackers averaged their worst times in a decade while wide receivers, tight ends and cornerbacks stayed relatively stable.