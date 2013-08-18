NFL scout: Eddie Lacy 'a steal' for Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers coach this week called running back DuJuan Harris"a starter on our football team," but rookie Eddie Lacy is playing well enough to reshuffle the pecking order.
Lacy was a revelation in Saturday's 19-7 preseason win over the St. Louis Rams. The former Alabama bruiser displayed power and agility, slamming into defenders and giving the Rams more than they could handle. His 40 yards on eight carries, more importantly, gave the Packers an identity on the ground.
McCarthy acknowledged Lacy "clearly took advantage of his opportunities." With Harris sidelined by a knee injury, Lacy's debut was a joy to watch: Hammering would-be tacklers, juking others and piling up yards after contact. Chris Wesseling said it best:
"They got a steal getting (Lacy) where they got him," one NFL scout told Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I thought he was going to go earlier. He's as advertised."
Harris isn't out of the picture, but the Packers -- after a long dry spell at the position -- have one of football's more tantalizing stable of backs. The big winner here is Aaron Rodgers. After being leaned on do to it all through the air, Green Bay will attack teams with a more balanced offense in 2013, one that keeps teams guessing.
After the Packers were made to look like children in January's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, McCarthy preached that this year's team would exude toughness first. Lacy will lead the way.