NFL says concussions, ACL injuries decreased this season

Published: Jan 30, 2014 at 05:39 AM

NEW YORK -- The NFL announced that concussions this season were reduced by 13 percent from last season and concussions caused by helmet-to-helmet hits had decreased by 23 percent.

Members of the NFL community discussed developments in the 2013 season, injury data and research advances at an annual news conference.

Dr. John York, chairman of the owners' health and safety committee, covered the progress made both on and off the field. The San Francisco 49ers co-chairman touched on the eight National Institutes of Health-funded grants totaling $16 million that help answer some of the most fundamental problems on traumatic brain injury.

Jeff Miller, NFL senior vice president of health and safety policy, said there are uniform protocols on the sideline for diagnosing concussions. "We feel confident in the data," Miller said. "There will be inevitable statistical abnormalities year over year."

Miller presented injury data, which showed 228 diagnosed concussions during the 2013 preseason and regular-season practices and games combined, down from 261 in 2012 (a 13 percent decrease.) Miller said there was a 23 percent decrease over the past two seasons in the number of concussions caused by helmet-to-helmet contact. ACL injuries also were down; the NFL says there were 57 in the 2013 preseason and regular-season practices and games, compared to 63 last year. MCL injuries were relatively flat; there were 133 this year and 132 last year.

"There has been no significant increase or decrease in MCL injuries over the last three years," Miller said. "Overall, we have not seen any increase in the ACL injuries."

Regarding the concussions figures, Miller said: "We'll continue to look at this data as this injury continues being of great importance."

Dr. Mitchell Berger, subcommittee chair on former players and long-term effects of brain and spine injury of the NFL Head, Neck & Spine Committee, described the advances his group has made regarding head injuries.

"We were always welcomed by the team physicians and the medical staffs of all the teams," Berger said. "We're not there to replace the team physicians; they're very good at what they do. Because it's such a fast-paced game, to have an extra set of eyes can only help."

Berger explained a term called connectivity, which explores the possibility of a concussion occurring when certain areas of the brain aren't communicating together.

Dr. Matthew Matava is the St. Louis Rams' team physician and president of the NFL Physicians Society. His role is to oversee the activities of all NFL team physicians, and he said technological tools and advances, such as video capabilities, are being used to further evaluate player injuries. He ran through a baseline assessment demo that includes a list of symptoms and gives a composite score that helps measure the severity of the injury, including possible concussions.

"This has been a very helpful tool in our assessment and management of concussions," Matava said. "Our goal, first and foremost, is the health and safety of the players." Matava added that there's been no pressure within the Rams organization for an injured player to return to the field during his tenure there.

"We have always argued ... that the team physicians should be the ones to make the final call on whether there's a concussion," he said.

Berger said it's encouraging that the number of concussions is going down. "We try to be very, very proactive in terms of letting them (players) know about the signs and symptoms."

The NFL showed a graphic that indicated the amount of injuries on NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football" games compared to Sunday and Monday games are similar.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE