NFL says concussions, ACL injuries decreased this season

Miller presented injury data, which showed 228 diagnosed concussions during the 2013 preseason and regular-season practices and games combined, down from 261 in 2012 (a 13 percent decrease.) Miller said there was a 23 percent decrease over the past two seasons in the number of concussions caused by helmet-to-helmet contact. ACL injuries also were down; the NFL says there were 57 in the 2013 preseason and regular-season practices and games, compared to 63 last year. MCL injuries were relatively flat; there were 133 this year and 132 last year.