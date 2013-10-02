NFL's Week 4 award winners to be announced on 'NFL AM'

Published: Oct 01, 2013 at 10:55 PM

The NFL will announce the AFC and NFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week during Wednesday's "NFL AM" on NFL Network. "NFL AM" airs at 6 a.m. ET and re-airs at 10 a.m. ET.

Teams submit their own nominees for weekly honors. Here are Week 4's nominees:

AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Julian Edelman, WR: Had seven catches for 118 yards in the New England Patriots' 30-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Reggie Wayne, WR: Had five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' 37-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jordan Cameron, TE: Had 10 receptions for 91 yards with one touchdown in the Cleveland Browns' 17-6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kenbrell Thompkins, WR: Had six receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown in the New England Patriots' 30-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Brian Hoyer, QB: Completed 25 of 38 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Cleveland Browns' 16-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Peyton Manning, QB: Completed 28 of 34 passes for 327 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Denver Broncos' 52-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philip Rivers, QB: Completed 35 of 42 passes for 401 yards with three touchdowns in the San Diego Chargers' 30-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Matt Cassel, QB: Completed 16 of 25 passes for 248 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Minnesota Vikings' 34-27 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in London.
Drew Brees, QB: Completed 30 of 39 passes for 413 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the New Orleans Saints' 38-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Tony Gonzalez, TE: Had 12 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the Atlanta Falcons' 30-23 loss to the New England Patriots.
Greg Jennings, WR: Had three catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the Minnesota Vikings' 34-27 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Adrian Peterson, RB: Rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the Minnesota Vikings' 34-27 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Frank Gore, RB: Rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers' 35-11 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Reggie Bush, RB: Rushed for 139 yards with one touchdown and had 34 receiving yards in the Detroit Lions' 40-32 win over the Chicago Bears.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Kiko Alonso, LB: Had five tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed in the Buffalo Bills' 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Robert Mathis, LB: Posted five tackles and three sacks in the Indianapolis Colts' 37-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Whitney Mercilus, LB: Had six tackles and 2.5 sacks in the Houston Texans' 23-20 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Barkevious Mingo, LB: Posted four tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss in the Cleveland Browns' 16-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, his first NFL start.
Aqib Talib, CB: Posted two tackles, one interception and four passes defensed in the New England Patriots' 30-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Danny Trevathan, LB: Had 10 tackles and one sack in the Denver Broncos' 52-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eric Weddle, S: Posted six tackles and two passes defensed in the San Diego Chargers' 30-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Alterraun Verner, CB: Had a career-high two interceptions, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed in the Tennessee Titans' 38-13 win over the New York Jets.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jared Allen, DE: Had 2.5 sacks and four tackles in the Minnesota Vikings' 34-27 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Chad Greenway, LB: Had 10 tackles, a sack and an interception in the Minnesota Vikings' 34-27 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Richard Sherman, CB: Returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown and had four tackles and two passes defensed in the Seattle Seahawks' 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans.
Sean Lee, LB: Had 18 tackles and a 52-yard interception-return touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' 30-21 loss to the San Diego Chargers.
NaVorro Bowman, LB: Had two sacks, a forced fumble and six tackles in the San Francisco 49ers' 35-11 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Patrick Peterson, CB: Had two interceptions and two tackles in the Arizona Cardinals' 13-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ndamukong Suh, DT: Had two sacks, a forced fumble and four tackles in the Detroit Lions' 40-32 win over the Chicago Bears.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Adam Vinatieri, K: Made all three field goals (24, 46 and 28 yards) in the Indianapolis Colts' 37-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Stephen Gostkowski, K: Made three field goals (48, 49 and 22 yards) in the New England Patriots' 30-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Trindon Holliday, KR:Had a 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' 52-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dexter McCluster, PR: Returned four punts for 113 yards including an 89-yard punt-return touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-7 win over the New York Giants.
Steven Johnson, LB: Blocked a punt and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown; added one special teams tackle in the Denver Broncos' 52-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

David Akers, K: Converted all four field-goal attempts and four PATs in the Detroit Lions' 40-32 win over the Chicago Bears.
Jay Feely, K: Converted both field-goal attempts and one PAT in the Arizona Cardinals' 13-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Steven Hauschka, K: Kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal in overtime and converted all three field-goal attempts and both PATs in the Seattle Seahawks' 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans.
Andy Lee, P: Punted seven times with a net average of 52 yards in the San Francisco 49ers' 35-11 win over the St. Louis Rams.

