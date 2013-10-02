NFL's Week 4 award winners to be announced on 'NFL AM'

The NFL will announce the AFC and NFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week during Wednesday's "NFL AM" on NFL Network. "NFL AM" airs at 6 a.m. ET and re-airs at 10 a.m. ET.
Teams submit their own nominees for weekly honors. Here are Week 4's nominees:
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Julian Edelman, WR: Had seven catches for 118 yards in the New England Patriots' 30-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Reggie Wayne, WR: Had five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' 37-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jordan Cameron, TE: Had 10 receptions for 91 yards with one touchdown in the Cleveland Browns' 17-6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kenbrell Thompkins, WR: Had six receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown in the New England Patriots' 30-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Brian Hoyer, QB: Completed 25 of 38 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Cleveland Browns' 16-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Peyton Manning, QB: Completed 28 of 34 passes for 327 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Denver Broncos' 52-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philip Rivers, QB: Completed 35 of 42 passes for 401 yards with three touchdowns in the San Diego Chargers' 30-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Matt Cassel, QB: Completed 16 of 25 passes for 248 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Minnesota Vikings' 34-27 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in London.
Drew Brees, QB: Completed 30 of 39 passes for 413 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the New Orleans Saints' 38-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Tony Gonzalez, TE: Had 12 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the Atlanta Falcons' 30-23 loss to the New England Patriots.
Greg Jennings, WR: Had three catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the Minnesota Vikings' 34-27 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Adrian Peterson, RB: Rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the Minnesota Vikings' 34-27 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Frank Gore, RB: Rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers' 35-11 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Reggie Bush, RB: Rushed for 139 yards with one touchdown and had 34 receiving yards in the Detroit Lions' 40-32 win over the Chicago Bears.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Kiko Alonso, LB: Had five tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed in the Buffalo Bills' 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Robert Mathis, LB: Posted five tackles and three sacks in the Indianapolis Colts' 37-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Whitney Mercilus, LB: Had six tackles and 2.5 sacks in the Houston Texans' 23-20 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Barkevious Mingo, LB: Posted four tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss in the Cleveland Browns' 16-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, his first NFL start.
Aqib Talib, CB: Posted two tackles, one interception and four passes defensed in the New England Patriots' 30-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Danny Trevathan, LB: Had 10 tackles and one sack in the Denver Broncos' 52-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eric Weddle, S: Posted six tackles and two passes defensed in the San Diego Chargers' 30-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Alterraun Verner, CB: Had a career-high two interceptions, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed in the Tennessee Titans' 38-13 win over the New York Jets.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Jared Allen, DE: Had 2.5 sacks and four tackles in the Minnesota Vikings' 34-27 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Chad Greenway, LB: Had 10 tackles, a sack and an interception in the Minnesota Vikings' 34-27 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Richard Sherman, CB: Returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown and had four tackles and two passes defensed in the Seattle Seahawks' 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans.
Sean Lee, LB: Had 18 tackles and a 52-yard interception-return touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' 30-21 loss to the San Diego Chargers.
NaVorro Bowman, LB: Had two sacks, a forced fumble and six tackles in the San Francisco 49ers' 35-11 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Patrick Peterson, CB: Had two interceptions and two tackles in the Arizona Cardinals' 13-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ndamukong Suh, DT: Had two sacks, a forced fumble and four tackles in the Detroit Lions' 40-32 win over the Chicago Bears.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Adam Vinatieri, K: Made all three field goals (24, 46 and 28 yards) in the Indianapolis Colts' 37-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Stephen Gostkowski, K: Made three field goals (48, 49 and 22 yards) in the New England Patriots' 30-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Trindon Holliday, KR:Had a 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' 52-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dexter McCluster, PR: Returned four punts for 113 yards including an 89-yard punt-return touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-7 win over the New York Giants.
Steven Johnson, LB: Blocked a punt and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown; added one special teams tackle in the Denver Broncos' 52-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
David Akers, K: Converted all four field-goal attempts and four PATs in the Detroit Lions' 40-32 win over the Chicago Bears.
Jay Feely, K: Converted both field-goal attempts and one PAT in the Arizona Cardinals' 13-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Steven Hauschka, K: Kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal in overtime and converted all three field-goal attempts and both PATs in the Seattle Seahawks' 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans.
Andy Lee, P: Punted seven times with a net average of 52 yards in the San Francisco 49ers' 35-11 win over the St. Louis Rams.