NFL's Week 2 award winners to be announced on 'NFL AM'

Tim Jennings, CB: Returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown; finished with four tackles and two passes defensed in the Chicago Bears' 31-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Brian Robison, DE: Returned a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown and had two tackles in the Vikings' loss to the Bears.

Richard Sherman, CB: One interception, two tackles; helped hold Anquan Boldin to one catch for 7 yards in the Seattle Seahawks' 29-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Osi Umenyiora, DE: Returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown and had two passes defensed in the Atlanta Falcons' 31-24 win over the St. Louis Rams.