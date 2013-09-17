NFL's Week 2 award winners to be announced on 'NFL AM'

The NFL will announce the AFC and NFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week during Wednesday's "NFL AM" on NFL Network. "NFL AM" airs at 6 a.m. ET and re-airs at 10 a.m. ET.
Teams submit their own nominees for weekly honors. Here are Week 2's nominees:
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Martellus Bennett, TE: Seven receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-winning 16-yard TD with 10 seconds remaining in the Chicago Bears' 31-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Dez Bryant, WR: Nine catches for 141 yards and one touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' 17-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jimmy Graham, TE: 10 receptions for 179 yards and one touchdown in the New Orleans Saints' 16-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DeSean Jackson, WR: Nine catches for 193 yards and one touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles' 33-30 loss to the San Diego Chargers.
Julio Jones, WR: 11 receptions for 182 yards and one touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons' 31-24 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Marshawn Lynch, RB: 98 rushing yards with two touchdowns and three receptions for 37 yards and one TD in the Seattle Seahawks' 29-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Aaron Rodgers, QB: Completed 34 of 42 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in the Green Bay Packers' 38-20 win over the Washington Redskins.
Matt Ryan, QB: Completed 33 of 43 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the Atlanta Falcons' 31-24 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Michael Vick, QB: Completed 23 of 36 passes for 428 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the Eagles' loss to the Chargers. He also rushed for 23 yards and one touchdown.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week:
Joe Flacco, QB: Completed 22 of 33 passes for 211 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions in the Baltimore Ravens' 14-6 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Stevie Johnson, WR: Eight receptions for 111 yards with one touchdown in the Buffalo Bills' 24-23 win over the Carolina Panthers.
EJ Manuel, QB: Completed 27 of 39 passes for 296 yards and one touchdown with one interception in the Bills' win over the Panthers.
Darren McFadden, RB: 129 yards on 19 carries in the Oakland Raiders' 19-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Philip Rivers, QB: Competed 36 of 47 passes for 419 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the San Diego Chargers' 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ryan Tannehill, QB: Completed 23 of 34 passes for 319 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions in the Miami Dolphins' 24-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Mike Wallace, WR: Nine receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown in the Dolphins' win over the Colts.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Tim Jennings, CB: Returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown; finished with four tackles and two passes defensed in the Chicago Bears' 31-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Brian Robison, DE: Returned a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown and had two tackles in the Vikings' loss to the Bears.
Richard Sherman, CB: One interception, two tackles; helped hold Anquan Boldin to one catch for 7 yards in the Seattle Seahawks' 29-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Osi Umenyiora, DE: Returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown and had two passes defensed in the Atlanta Falcons' 31-24 win over the St. Louis Rams.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Brian Cushing, LB: Eleven tackles and two sacks in the Houston Texans' 30-24 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans.
Dontari Poe, NT: Four tackles and two sacks in the Kansas City Chiefs' 17-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Daryl Smith, LB: Eleven tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed in the Baltimore Ravens' 14-6 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Aqib Talib, CB: Two tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in the New England Patriots' 13-10 win over the New York Jets.
Danny Trevathan, LB: Ten tackles and one sack in the Denver Broncos' 41-23 win over the New York Giants.
Reggie Walker, LB: Five tackles in the San Diego Chargers' 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philip Wheeler, LB: Twelve tackles with one sack and two passes defensed in the Miami Dolphins' 24-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Mario Williams, DE: Six tackles and a career-best 4.5 sacks in the Buffalo Bills' 24-23 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Dan Bailey, K: Scored 10 points and converted all three field-goal attempts and one PAT in the Dallas Cowboys' 17-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jay Feely, K: Scored 13 points and converted all four field-goal attempts and one PAT in the Arizona Cardinals' 25-21 win over the Detroit Lions.
Garrett Hartley, K: Converted three of four field-goal attempts, including the game-winner as time expired, in the New Orleans Saints' 16-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Devin Hester, KR/PR: Amassed 249 kickoff-return yards; averaged 49.8 yards per return in the Chicago Bears' 31-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Cordarrelle Patterson, WR/KR: Returned a kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown and finished with 149 yards on three returns (49.7-yard average) in the Vikings' loss to the Bears.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Billy Cundiff, K: Made two field goals (21 and 51 yards) in the Cleveland Browns' 14-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Tandon Doss, WR/PR: Returned four punts for 43 yards (14.3-yard average) in the Ravens' win over the Browns.
Trindon Holliday, KR/PR: Returned four punts for 121 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown, in the Denver Broncos' 41-23 win over the New York Giants.
Sebastian Janikowski, K: Made four of five field-goal attempts (46, 30, 29 and 29 yards) in the Oakland Raiders' 19-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Nick Novak, K: Made all four field-goal attempts (49, 44, 33 and 46 yards), including the game-winner, in the San Diego Chargers' 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.