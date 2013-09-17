NFL's Week 2 award winners to be announced on 'NFL AM'

Published: Sep 17, 2013 at 05:26 PM

The NFL will announce the AFC and NFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week during Wednesday's "NFL AM" on NFL Network. "NFL AM" airs at 6 a.m. ET and re-airs at 10 a.m. ET.

Teams submit their own nominees for weekly honors. Here are Week 2's nominees:

NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Martellus Bennett, TE: Seven receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-winning 16-yard TD with 10 seconds remaining in the Chicago Bears' 31-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Dez Bryant, WR: Nine catches for 141 yards and one touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' 17-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jimmy Graham, TE: 10 receptions for 179 yards and one touchdown in the New Orleans Saints' 16-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DeSean Jackson, WR: Nine catches for 193 yards and one touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles' 33-30 loss to the San Diego Chargers.
Julio Jones, WR: 11 receptions for 182 yards and one touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons' 31-24 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Marshawn Lynch, RB: 98 rushing yards with two touchdowns and three receptions for 37 yards and one TD in the Seattle Seahawks' 29-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Aaron Rodgers, QB: Completed 34 of 42 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in the Green Bay Packers' 38-20 win over the Washington Redskins.
Matt Ryan, QB: Completed 33 of 43 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the Atlanta Falcons' 31-24 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Michael Vick, QB: Completed 23 of 36 passes for 428 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the Eagles' loss to the Chargers. He also rushed for 23 yards and one touchdown.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week:

Joe Flacco, QB: Completed 22 of 33 passes for 211 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions in the Baltimore Ravens' 14-6 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Stevie Johnson, WR: Eight receptions for 111 yards with one touchdown in the Buffalo Bills' 24-23 win over the Carolina Panthers.
EJ Manuel, QB: Completed 27 of 39 passes for 296 yards and one touchdown with one interception in the Bills' win over the Panthers.
Darren McFadden, RB: 129 yards on 19 carries in the Oakland Raiders' 19-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Philip Rivers, QB: Competed 36 of 47 passes for 419 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the San Diego Chargers' 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ryan Tannehill, QB: Completed 23 of 34 passes for 319 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions in the Miami Dolphins' 24-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Mike Wallace, WR: Nine receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown in the Dolphins' win over the Colts.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Tim Jennings, CB: Returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown; finished with four tackles and two passes defensed in the Chicago Bears' 31-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Brian Robison, DE: Returned a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown and had two tackles in the Vikings' loss to the Bears.
Richard Sherman, CB: One interception, two tackles; helped hold Anquan Boldin to one catch for 7 yards in the Seattle Seahawks' 29-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Osi Umenyiora, DE: Returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown and had two passes defensed in the Atlanta Falcons' 31-24 win over the St. Louis Rams.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Brian Cushing, LB: Eleven tackles and two sacks in the Houston Texans' 30-24 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans.
Dontari Poe, NT: Four tackles and two sacks in the Kansas City Chiefs' 17-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Daryl Smith, LB: Eleven tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed in the Baltimore Ravens' 14-6 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Aqib Talib, CB: Two tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in the New England Patriots' 13-10 win over the New York Jets.
Danny Trevathan, LB: Ten tackles and one sack in the Denver Broncos' 41-23 win over the New York Giants.
Reggie Walker, LB: Five tackles in the San Diego Chargers' 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philip Wheeler, LB: Twelve tackles with one sack and two passes defensed in the Miami Dolphins' 24-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Mario Williams, DE: Six tackles and a career-best 4.5 sacks in the Buffalo Bills' 24-23 win over the Carolina Panthers.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Dan Bailey, K: Scored 10 points and converted all three field-goal attempts and one PAT in the Dallas Cowboys' 17-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jay Feely, K: Scored 13 points and converted all four field-goal attempts and one PAT in the Arizona Cardinals' 25-21 win over the Detroit Lions.
Garrett Hartley, K: Converted three of four field-goal attempts, including the game-winner as time expired, in the New Orleans Saints' 16-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Devin Hester, KR/PR: Amassed 249 kickoff-return yards; averaged 49.8 yards per return in the Chicago Bears' 31-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Cordarrelle Patterson, WR/KR: Returned a kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown and finished with 149 yards on three returns (49.7-yard average) in the Vikings' loss to the Bears.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Billy Cundiff, K: Made two field goals (21 and 51 yards) in the Cleveland Browns' 14-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Tandon Doss, WR/PR: Returned four punts for 43 yards (14.3-yard average) in the Ravens' win over the Browns.
Trindon Holliday, KR/PR: Returned four punts for 121 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown, in the Denver Broncos' 41-23 win over the New York Giants.
Sebastian Janikowski, K: Made four of five field-goal attempts (46, 30, 29 and 29 yards) in the Oakland Raiders' 19-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Nick Novak, K: Made all four field-goal attempts (49, 44, 33 and 46 yards), including the game-winner, in the San Diego Chargers' 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW