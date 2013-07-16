NFL's top 10 receiving corps; Atlanta Falcons rank No. 1

The Broncos' use of Thomas mirrors the Falcons' penchant for hitting Jones on screens and slants to take advantage of his run-after-catch prowess. According to Pro Football Focus, the wide receivers producing the league's two highest passer ratings from their quarterback last season were Thomas (126.2) and Decker (123.7). Throw in Welker as a premier slot receiver, and the Broncos have the best trio of wideouts in the game. Tamme and Dreessen aren't quite in Gonzalez's league, but Thomas makes for an interesting wild card as an athletic former hoopster who impressed in offseason practices.