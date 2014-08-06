NFL's most prolific offense? Saints, Lions, Cowboys ready to roll

I think the Dallas Cowboys have a good chance to push their way to the top of the offensive pile, provided quarterback Tony Romo stays healthy. They have plenty of pieces on offense, starting with the line, where center Travis Frederick and left tackle Tyron Smith shine. Then there's running back DeMarco Murray, who topped LeSean McCoy in yards per carry last year (5.2 to 5.1); he's a special player, and I think the Cowboys will run the ball well, especially with the talented Ryan Williams joining Murray in the backfield. Tight end Jason Witten is older (32), but he also looks to be in better shape than I've ever seen him before, and he's an important leader on this team. Finally, there's uncoverable receiver Dez Bryant, who is so good and big, he often looks like a man playing against high school freshmen.