NFL's most improved position groups

Enter Mike Wallace, one of the rare breed capable of scoring touchdowns (32 in four seasons), drawing double teams and blowing the top off of defenses. Wallace has averaged a touchdown every 12.7 targets compared to 41.7 for Bess and 50.2 for Hartline. On top of Wallace's deep speed changing the dynamics of the entire offense, tight end Dustin Keller gives the Dolphins their first movable chess piece at tight end since Randy McMichael was in his prime nearly a decade ago.