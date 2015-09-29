NFL's most complete team? Patriots, Cardinals, Packers in mix

It's tough to put together a truly balanced roster in the hyper-competitive environment of the NFL. Think of the offensive juggernaut held back by a defense that leaks like a sieve, or the monstrous defense hamstrung by an offense that can't score to save its life.
But sometimes, everything comes together perfectly; sometimes, a team runs like a well-oiled machine in all three phases of the game. In this young season, we've seen the Cardinals and Patriots riding huge point differentials (77 and 49 points, respectively) to perfect records. The 3-0 Bengals and Packers, meanwhile, are winning with offenses and defenses that both rank in the top half of the league.
As you consider the various strengths and weaknesses we've seen squads display, which team strikes you as the NFL's most complete through Week 3?
Defensively, Arizona can turn its opponent over.
On Sunday against San Francisco, the
Cardinals picked off
Colin Kaepernick four times and returned two of those picks for touchdowns.
Their defense is very reliable and good right now.
I think the
Packers are the most complete because they can win games on defense, offense and special teams. Their defense is playing well, and Rodgers is the top quarterback in the league right now. As long as you've got him, you should win.
Plus, Bill Belichick is still Bill Belichick. Regardless of what's been going on, he's going to keep that team in game mode, mentally. New England is still racking up points and still producing.
Still, Arizona really looks like it's the real deal. The Cardinals are good at special teams and really physical on a defense that boasts ball-hawkers in the secondary. Also, their offense is really, really sound. They're a well-coached team, too.
Green Bay could be in the mix, but I'm not sure if the
Packers are as good on defense.
Brandon LaFell, arguably New England's No. 2 wide receiver, hasn't been active yet, and he's coming back.
Danny Amendola is healthy,
Julian Edelman and
Rob Gronkowski are making big plays, and oh yeah,
Tom Brady is the
best quarterback in football.
Sure, they lost cornerbacks Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner to free agency, but this defense is playing well without them. The Patriots' front seven has the potential to be the best in the league by the end of the season, and that's without the big star names the Buffalo Bills have. A lot of these guys are special-breed athletes whom teams have a hard time matching up with.