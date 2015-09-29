NFL's most complete team? Patriots, Cardinals, Packers in mix

The most complete team is the Arizona Cardinals. To me, they've shown offensively that they can run and throw the ball well. The Cardinals lead the league in points, and a big part of that is they're controlling the clock in every game.

Plus, Bill Belichick is still Bill Belichick. Regardless of what's been going on, he's going to keep that team in game mode, mentally. New England is still racking up points and still producing. It's hard not to say the Patriots. New England certainly is flexing its muscles every week and leads the league in total offense. I didn't think the Pats were going to be as good, with all of the offseason losses they had on defense. I also was worried about their young offensive line dropping off. But it hasn't. That shocks me a little bit.

Still, Arizona really looks like it's the real deal. The Cardinals are good at special teams and really physical on a defense that boasts ball-hawkers in the secondary. Also, their offense is really, really sound. They're a well-coached team, too.

Green Bay could be in the mix, but I'm not sure if the Packers are as good on defense. The Patriots are, without a doubt, the most complete team in the NFL. When you look for a complete team, you start to dial up their weaknesses. Coming into the season, people thought the offensive line would be the weak link. But all the Patriots have done is create more depth. They have two rookies ( David Andrews and Shaq Mason) stepping in, and they haven't missed a beat. Now, New England has two rookies with three games of experience, and if/when Bryan Stork and Ryan Wendell return, the Patriots will have seven offensive linemen they can trust in game-day action. Most teams don't have five.