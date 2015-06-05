NFL's leading rusher in 2015? Beware of a motivated Adrian Peterson

Published: Jun 05, 2015 at 07:16 AM

In recent years, the NFL rushing title has been passed around like a hot potato. In fact, over the past six seasons, six different players have led the league in ground production:

2014:DeMarco Murray (1,845 yards)
2013:LeSean McCoy (1,607)
2012:Adrian Peterson (2,097)
2011:Maurice Jones-Drew (1,606)
2010:Arian Foster (1,616)
2009:Chris Johnson (2,006)

And looking at last year's top five rushers, questions abound:

1) DeMarco Murray: How much of the load will he share in Philly's loaded backfield?
2) Le'Veon Bell: How far behind the pace will he fall during a three-game suspension?
3) LeSean McCoy: How effective can he be running behind a suspect offensive line in Buffalo?
4) Marshawn Lynch: When will his age, hard-charging style and heavy workload catch up with him?
5) Justin Forsett: Is he a one-hit wonder?

With all of that in mind, who do you think will lead the NFL in rushing in 2015?

I'll go with Adrian Peterson, for three reasons: 

**1)** I think he'll be fresh and energized after missing 15 games in 2014; 
he looks to be in optimum shape. Until last season, he'd averaged 290 carries per year since entering the NFL in 2007. 

**2)** After Nov. 15, the 
Vikings will play 
five games outdoors -- four at their temporary open-air home and 
the regular-season finale in Green Bay -- in conditions that presumably will make it tough to pass, leading to a potential surge in carries for Peterson down the stretch. 

**3)** I think offensive coordinator Norv Turner likes, deep down, to run the ball, and is someone who'd prefer to split plays equally between the run and the pass.

Peterson is a tremendous competitor who I'm sure will be ready to go in 2015. This situation just seems to set up well for him. To me, the three most logical candidates are DeMarco Murray, LeSean McCoy and Marshawn Lynch.

Murray led the league in rushing by nearly 500 yards last season. And while he has changed teams since, leaving the Cowboys' imposing offensive line in the rearview, Murray joined a franchise in Philly with a fine O-line and an RB-friendly system. McCoy, the man Murray replaced, walks into a situation in Buffalo where the offense is committed to running the ball. However, McCoy's new offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, will have to adjust his scheme from what he ran in San Francisco -- Frank Gore was more of an inside runner, whereas McCoy earns his keep as a space runner. Lynch has become one of the league's most consistent backs over his last four years in Seattle, and the Seahawks love to pound the football. (Although they'll miss center Max Unger, who went to New Orleans in the Jimmy Graham trade.)

Now, the player I would like to select is Le'Veon Bell -- but with the Pittsburgh Steelers back facing a three-game suspension, I'm forced to opt for someone else. Thus, I'll settle on Murray. I believe he'll be a man on a mission to prove that last year was no fluke. Adrian Peterson's the transcendent talent of his generation. Since he stepped foot in the NFL, he has been the measuring stick for running backs. No player of the past 10 years comes close to his rare combination of speed, power, relentlessness and elusiveness.

After missing 15 games last year, he has fresh legs and a Steve Smith-style chip on his shoulder. You can have the field. I'll take Peterson. I'll go with Houston's Arian Foster. He missed three games last season and still managed 1,246 yards on a team with a suspect quarterback. The Texans added Brian Hoyer, but the QB position remains suspect. That means the Texans -- who led the league in rushing attempts last season with 551 -- will run the ball a lot again.

A healthy Foster can be expected to put up about 1,500 yards, which could be enough to lead the pass-happy league in 2015. Some might question Peterson missing nearly a full season of playing time, but if the beastly running back showed us anything when he came off a torn ACL to rush for 2,097 yards, it's that he's not mortal on a football field. Peterson still possesses the best combination of size, speed and power in the NFL.

Norv Turner is famous for riding running backs with Hall of Fame success, and in Peterson, he has the perfect workhorse. A.D. will immediately be the focal point of an offense that got by with Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata in 2014. With Teddy Bridgewater guiding the system, the Vikings will have a potent run-pass combo. In addition: never, ever, ever, ever underestimate Peterson with something to prove. Never. I'll try to pick an upset to keep things interesting. Everywhere that offensive line coach Bill Callahan goes, monster running games follow. With Callahan now in Washington, Alfred Morris could be the beneficiary this season.

The Redskins drafted Matt Jones to help out the running game, but Morris is a better option as the every-down pounder. Considering the rotating cast of quarterbacks last year, the Redskins were committed to the run. Morris has always been an underrated power runner. With Callahan around and the line improved, he could top 1,600 yards again, like in his rookie season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.

news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!

news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.

news

Would a Super Bowl LVI win make Rams QB Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Would a victory in Super Bowl LVI make Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? Steve Mariucci and Nate Burleson are split. See how six NFL analysts answered.

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.

news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE