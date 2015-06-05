NFL's leading rusher in 2015? Beware of a motivated Adrian Peterson

I'll go with Adrian Peterson, for three reasons:

**1)** I think he'll be fresh and energized after missing 15 games in 2014; he looks to be in optimum shape. Until last season, he'd averaged 290 carries per year since entering the NFL in 2007.

**2)** After Nov. 15, the Vikings will play five games outdoors -- four at their temporary open-air home and the regular-season finale in Green Bay -- in conditions that presumably will make it tough to pass, leading to a potential surge in carries for Peterson down the stretch.

**3)** I think offensive coordinator Norv Turner likes, deep down, to run the ball, and is someone who'd prefer to split plays equally between the run and the pass.

Peterson is a tremendous competitor who I'm sure will be ready to go in 2015. This situation just seems to set up well for him. To me, the three most logical candidates are DeMarco Murray, LeSean McCoy and Marshawn Lynch.

Murray led the league in rushing by nearly 500 yards last season. And while he has changed teams since, leaving the Cowboys' imposing offensive line in the rearview, Murray joined a franchise in Philly with a fine O-line and an RB-friendly system. McCoy, the man Murray replaced, walks into a situation in Buffalo where the offense is committed to running the ball. However, McCoy's new offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, will have to adjust his scheme from what he ran in San Francisco -- Frank Gore was more of an inside runner, whereas McCoy earns his keep as a space runner. Lynch has become one of the league's most consistent backs over his last four years in Seattle, and the Seahawks love to pound the football. (Although they'll miss center Max Unger, who went to New Orleans in the Jimmy Graham trade.)

Now, the player I would like to select is Le'Veon Bell -- but with the Pittsburgh Steelers back facing a three-game suspension, I'm forced to opt for someone else. Thus, I'll settle on Murray. I believe he'll be a man on a mission to prove that last year was no fluke. Adrian Peterson's the transcendent talent of his generation. Since he stepped foot in the NFL, he has been the measuring stick for running backs. No player of the past 10 years comes close to his rare combination of speed, power, relentlessness and elusiveness.

A healthy Foster can be expected to put up about 1,500 yards, which could be enough to lead the pass-happy league in 2015. Some might question Peterson missing nearly a full season of playing time, but if the beastly running back showed us anything when he came off a torn ACL to rush for 2,097 yards, it's that he's not mortal on a football field. Peterson still possesses the best combination of size, speed and power in the NFL.

Norv Turner is famous for riding running backs with Hall of Fame success, and in Peterson, he has the perfect workhorse. A.D. will immediately be the focal point of an offense that got by with Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata in 2014. With Teddy Bridgewater guiding the system, the Vikings will have a potent run-pass combo. In addition: never, ever, ever, ever underestimate Peterson with something to prove. Never. I'll try to pick an upset to keep things interesting. Everywhere that offensive line coach Bill Callahan goes, monster running games follow. With Callahan now in Washington, Alfred Morris could be the beneficiary this season.