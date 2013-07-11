NFL's Josh Brent ruling expected before training camp

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told NFL.com and NFL Network on Thursday that the league expects to make a decision on the troubled Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle by the start of training camp.
Brent, 25, currently is awaiting trial on an intoxication manslaughter charge in connection with the Dec. 8 car accident that killed practice-squad linebacker Jerry Brown Jr.
ESPNDallas.com reported earlier Thursday that the NFL plans to make a ruling on Brent before the Cowboys fly to Oxnard, Calif., for the start of training camp. The Cowboys are scheduled to begin practices July 21.
Brent was released from jail Sunday after serving 11 days behind bars for violating the terms of his pre-trial release. Brent twice has tested positive for marijuana use since the accident. He now must wear a drug patch in addition to continued alcohol monitoring.
The Fort Worth Star Telegram reported last month that the Cowboys have no plans to cut Brent at this time. Dallas reportedly expects an NFL ban and wants to retain his rights in the event Brent is able to play again.
If Brent's legal issues end with a lengthy prison sentence, the issue of a suspension becomes moot.