NFL's five weakest rosters: Jacksonville Jaguars at top

Draft needs: While all of the teams above have a quarterback need, the Bills are the only one virtually guaranteed to draft one in the first or second round. If Geno Smith already is off the board by pick No. 8, Marrone could instigate a trade into the back end of the first round to reconnect with Syracuse's Ryan Nassib, a favorite of NFL Films analyst Greg Cosell. General manager Buddy Nix has acknowledged the need for a pass-catching tight end, and there's also a vacancy opposite Stevie Johnson at wide receiver. Nix should target offense early in the draft.