NFL's best defender: J.J. Watt, Richard Sherman top discussion

J.J. Watt should be the top defensive player on the list, and it's not that close. I'm trying to think of which other players would be in the conversation. The only advantage Richard Sherman has over Watt: his P.R. department, spearheaded by public-relations maven Richard Sherman. Even the Seattle Seahawks value Earl Thomas over Sherman. Robert Quinn had a great season with the Rams, but Watt is more clearly a great player. He shouldn't be punished for the Texans' bad roster and bad luck last year.