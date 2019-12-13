NFL's All-Time Team: Tight ends, offensive linemen revealed

Mike Ditka took great pride in blocking for Gale Sayers in the 1960s, and both are on this all-time team. George Halas used to also put some space between the offensive line and Ditka, making Ditka one of the first tight ends to split out a bit and become a receiving threat. As a rookie in 1961, Ditka was the Bears' leading receiver, catching 56 passes for 1,076 yards. In 1964, he caught 75 passes. Even the great John Mackey never had that many grabs in a season, but he is considered the prototype for the big, fast tight ends of the modern game, which also includes other members of the all-time team, Kellen Winslow and Tony Gonzalez, who holds the NFL record for catches and receiving yards by a tight end. Mackey was the only tight end selected to the all-time team unanimously. In 139 games, Mackey had 331 receptions for 5,236 yards, 38 touchdowns and an average of 15.8 yards per reception. Mackey and Ditka were the first two tight ends ever elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.