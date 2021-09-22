NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 22

The Buccaneers may be without Antonio Brown in Week 3 versus the Rams.

Brown was been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, the team announced.

The Bucs WR, who is vaccinated, will need two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to be eligible to play on Sunday. Brown is the third Buccaneers player to land on the reserve/COVID list this week.

Brown has been a presence in the Bucs' high-powered offense through two weeks, playing in 70 offensive snaps and catching six balls for 138 yards and a touchdown. Brown also saw the field as a punt returner in Week 2, which is notable considering Tampa's main punt returner, Jaydon Mickens﻿, is currently out with a hip injury.