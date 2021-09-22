Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 22

Published: Sep 22, 2021 at 12:11 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

The Buccaneers may be without Antonio Brown in Week 3 versus the Rams.

Brown was been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, the team announced.

The Bucs WR, who is vaccinated, will need two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to be eligible to play on Sunday. Brown is the third Buccaneers player to land on the reserve/COVID list this week.

Brown has been a presence in the Bucs' high-powered offense through two weeks, playing in 70 offensive snaps and catching six balls for 138 yards and a touchdown. Brown also saw the field as a punt returner in Week 2, which is notable considering Tampa's main punt returner, Jaydon Mickens﻿, is currently out with a hip injury.

Stepping up in the would-be absence of Brown are Scott Miller﻿, Tyler Johnson and rookie Jaelon Darden behind the one-two punch of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Miller and Darden, who was inactive for the first two games, are next in line to field punts as well.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage is considered week-to-week after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 versus the Bucs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The team will see on Friday if he can possible face the Giants this week, Rapoport adds, but it appears 'a bit of a long-shot' at first glance.
  • Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (groin) is nearing an eligible return from injured reserve after Week 3, but coach John Harbaugh wasn't keen on expecting the rookie's timely return. "We'll see," Harbaugh said on Wednesday. "It's hard to predict that stuff. Tried to predict it before and usually hasn't worked out. So, I try to stay away from that."
  • Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) has been placed on inured reserve, as expected. Taylor is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with the hamstring injury.
  • The Detroit Lions placed cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (thigh) on injured reserve.
  • New York Jets quarterback ﻿Zach Wilson﻿ is dealing with a minor groin injury, though he won't be limited in practice, coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (calf) is not practicing Wednesday, but neither he nor nor Wilson is expected to miss Sunday's game.

Roster signings

  • The Houston Texans are promoting quarterback Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to the active roster, a source tells Rapoport. Following the injury to Tyrod Taylor﻿, Driskel will now be the backup QB to rookie Davis Mills as Houston hosts Carolina on Thursday night.
  • The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the active roster from the practice squad and signed kicker Ryan Santoso to their practice squad.
  • The Denver Broncos have signed linebacker Micah Kiser off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. Rapoport reports Kiser will get $600K fully guaranteed in his one-year deal with Denver.
  • The Dallas Cowboys are signing cornerback Holton Hill to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. The team has since announced the signing.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed ex-Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson to a one-year deal, Rapoport reports.
  • The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Davion Davis to their practice squad.
  • The Buffalo Bills have signed offensive tackle Bobby Hart to their practice squad.



news

Ben Roethlisberger (left pectoral) 'going to do everything I can' to play vs. Bengals

Ben Roethlisberger described a left pectoral injury he sustained in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. The Steelers QB said he's aiming to play in Week 3 vs. Cincinnati, but will do so playing hurt. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs, ruled out for Week 3

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is taking a week off. The Miami Dolphins quarterback won't play in their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders as he recovers from fractured ribs, coach Brian Flores told reporters Wednesday.
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons 'capable' of being in playoff mix despite 0-2 start 

The 0-2 Atlanta Falcons have stumbled out of the gate in 2021, but QB Matt Ryan sees an improving team with 15 more weeks ahead of them as they face the 0-2 New York Giants in Week 3. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'The game is a little softer than it used to be'

Tom Brady continues to rail against certain aspects of the NFL evolution he's experienced throughout his 22-year career.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray among NFL Players of the Week

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry and Arizona Cardinals standout quarterback Kyler Murray led the selections for NFL Players of the Week. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo might talk to Aaron Rodgers about handling uncertain future

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has one more year left on his contract and a hot rookie waiting in the wings, a situation similar to what Aaron Rodgers went through in Green Bay.
news

Broncos DE Bradley Chubb (ankle) will undergo surgery

Having re-injured his ankle on Sunday against the Jaguars, Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure Wednesday on his ankle and hopes to return this season, he announced through the team on Tuesday. 
news

Eagles place DE Brandon Graham, OL Brandon Brooks on injured reserve 

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday they have placed defensive end Brandon Graham and guard Brandon Brooks on the reserve/injured list. 
news

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry (knee) on injured reserve 

The Cleveland Browns placed Jarvis Landry on injured reserve Tuesday due to a knee injury. He will miss a minimum of three games.
news

Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger has pec injury, cautions Steelers 'better be ready to be adjustable'

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin revealed Tuesday that QB Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is dealing with a left pec injury that will impact his week of preparation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
news

Rookie QB Davis Mills will start vs. Panthers on 'TNF,' Tyrod Taylor placed on IR

Houston Texans head coach David Culley said rookie quarterback Davis Mills will start Thursday vs. the Panthers in place of injured starter Tyrod Taylor (hamstring), who has been placed on IR.
