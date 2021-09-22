NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 22

The Buccaneers may be without Antonio Brown in Week 3 versus the Rams.
Brown was been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, the team announced.
The Bucs WR, who is vaccinated, will need two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to be eligible to play on Sunday. Brown is the third Buccaneers player to land on the reserve/COVID list this week.
Brown has been a presence in the Bucs' high-powered offense through two weeks, playing in 70 offensive snaps and catching six balls for 138 yards and a touchdown. Brown also saw the field as a punt returner in Week 2, which is notable considering Tampa's main punt returner, Jaydon Mickens, is currently out with a hip injury.
Stepping up in the would-be absence of Brown are Scott Miller, Tyler Johnson and rookie Jaelon Darden behind the one-two punch of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Miller and Darden, who was inactive for the first two games, are next in line to field punts as well.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage is considered week-to-week after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 versus the Bucs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The team will see on Friday if he can possible face the Giants this week, Rapoport adds, but it appears 'a bit of a long-shot' at first glance.
- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (groin) is nearing an eligible return from injured reserve after Week 3, but coach John Harbaugh wasn't keen on expecting the rookie's timely return. "We'll see," Harbaugh said on Wednesday. "It's hard to predict that stuff. Tried to predict it before and usually hasn't worked out. So, I try to stay away from that."
- Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) has been placed on inured reserve, as expected. Taylor is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with the hamstring injury.
- The Detroit Lions placed cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (thigh) on injured reserve.
- New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is dealing with a minor groin injury, though he won't be limited in practice, coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (calf) is not practicing Wednesday, but neither he nor nor Wilson is expected to miss Sunday's game.
Roster signings
- The Houston Texans are promoting quarterback Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to the active roster, a source tells Rapoport. Following the injury to Tyrod Taylor, Driskel will now be the backup QB to rookie Davis Mills as Houston hosts Carolina on Thursday night.
- The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the active roster from the practice squad and signed kicker Ryan Santoso to their practice squad.
- The Denver Broncos have signed linebacker Micah Kiser off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. Rapoport reports Kiser will get $600K fully guaranteed in his one-year deal with Denver.
- The Dallas Cowboys are signing cornerback Holton Hill to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. The team has since announced the signing.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed ex-Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson to a one-year deal, Rapoport reports.
- The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Davion Davis to their practice squad.
- The Buffalo Bills have signed offensive tackle Bobby Hart to their practice squad.