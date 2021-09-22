Around the NFL

Ben Roethlisberger (left pectoral) 'going to do everything I can' to play vs. Bengals

Published: Sep 22, 2021 at 12:34 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ doesn't need the legendary oversized shoe to play this weekend, but he might need some ibuprofen.

Roethlisberger described his left pectoral injury to reporters Wednesday, telling them the ailment causes pain "when I reach for something outside the framework of my body or when I push up off the ground" (via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette), but added is "going to do everything I can" to be ready to play Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Roethlisberger suffered the injury in Pittsburgh's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a game in which the Raiders' pass rush harassed the Steelers QB often enough to record 13 quarterback pressures, two sacks and two turnovers caused by pressure. It was the second time Roethlisberger -- known for much of his career as a passer who was more likely to shake off a would-be sack than actually take one -- was sacked twice in a game this season, marking the first two-game stretch with multiple sacks taken since Weeks 15 and 16 in 2018.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin admitted Roethlisberger was likely hit too much in the loss to Las Vegas. Roethlisberger, though, didn't pinpoint a specific play -- sack taken or otherwise -- in which he suffered the injury. He just knew it happened at some point during the game.

Roethlisberger's Steelers have yet to get off the ground offensively, scoring a combined 33 points between their first two games. On Sunday, the ground game was irrelevant for both squads and especially for Pittsburgh, which finished with a whopping 39 rushing yards as a team, failing to bring balance that might alleviate some of the pressure put on Roethlisberger when dropping to throw. Perhaps more discouraging than anything was Tomlin's decision to punt on fourth-and-1 (albeit deep in Pittsburgh's own territory) while trailing by nine points with just 8:23 remaining in the game.

Essentially, Tomlin put it in the hands of his team's strength: its defense, a unit that suffered its own share of injuries Sunday.

It didn't work out, and for what seems like the eighth or ninth time in his illustrious career, Roethlisberger is playing hurt. The Steelers will hope the pectoral injury doesn't limit his ability to deliver passes against the AFC North rival Bengals this weekend.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown is being placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs, ruled out for Week 3

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is taking a week off. The Miami Dolphins quarterback won't play in their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders as he recovers from fractured ribs, coach Brian Flores told reporters Wednesday.
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons 'capable' of being in playoff mix despite 0-2 start 

The 0-2 Atlanta Falcons have stumbled out of the gate in 2021, but QB Matt Ryan sees an improving team with 15 more weeks ahead of them as they face the 0-2 New York Giants in Week 3. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'The game is a little softer than it used to be'

Tom Brady continues to rail against certain aspects of the NFL evolution he's experienced throughout his 22-year career.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray among NFL Players of the Week

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry and Arizona Cardinals standout quarterback Kyler Murray led the selections for NFL Players of the Week. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo might talk to Aaron Rodgers about handling uncertain future

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has one more year left on his contract and a hot rookie waiting in the wings, a situation similar to what Aaron Rodgers went through in Green Bay.
news

Broncos DE Bradley Chubb (ankle) will undergo surgery

Having re-injured his ankle on Sunday against the Jaguars, Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure Wednesday on his ankle and hopes to return this season, he announced through the team on Tuesday. 
news

Eagles place DE Brandon Graham, OL Brandon Brooks on injured reserve 

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday they have placed defensive end Brandon Graham and guard Brandon Brooks on the reserve/injured list. 
news

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry (knee) on injured reserve 

The Cleveland Browns placed Jarvis Landry on injured reserve Tuesday due to a knee injury. He will miss a minimum of three games.
news

Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger has pec injury, cautions Steelers 'better be ready to be adjustable'

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin revealed Tuesday that QB Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is dealing with a left pec injury that will impact his week of preparation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
news

Rookie QB Davis Mills will start vs. Panthers on 'TNF,' Tyrod Taylor placed on IR

Houston Texans head coach David Culley said rookie quarterback Davis Mills will start Thursday vs. the Panthers in place of injured starter Tyrod Taylor (hamstring), who has been placed on IR.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW