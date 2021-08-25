Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Aug. 25

Published: Aug 25, 2021 at 09:04 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Free-agent acquisition ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ is official back in action after starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The New York Giants announced the tight end has passed his physical and will return to practice Wednesday.

Big Blue is holding joint sessions with the New England Patriots this week ahead of the final preseason action. It's likely the Giants will ease Rudolph into work as he returns to action.

Rudolph was on the PUP list after undergoing foot surgery in the spring. The Giants staff flagged the medical issue during a physical after sides agreed to a deal. Despite needing surgery, the former Minnesota Viking still signed a two-year, $12 million contract in New York.

The 31-year-old was expected to be ready by training camp, so starting on the PUP list was a bit of a concern for a player expected to have a significant role in the offense. Getting Rudolph back at practice now, however, gives him just under three weeks to ramp up before the regular season kicks off.

Rudolph should play a sizable part alongside ﻿Evan Engram﻿ for a Giants offense looking for more consistent production from the tight end position in 2021.

Trades

  • The Los Angeles Rams acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots. L.A. sent back 2022 fifth- and sixth-round picks, but those become a 2022 fourth-round pick if the Rams receive a fourth-round compensatory pick this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Related Content

news

Packers CB Kevin King not running from past 'failures': 'It's a learning experience'

Most expected the Packers to move on from former second-round pick Kevin King this offseason. But, instead, he re-signed with the club this offseason. The 26-year-old said he's using lessons in failure as fuel.
news

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley plans to be 'full-go' for Week 1 vs. Raiders

The Ravens are counting on Ronnie Stanley returning to All-Pro form after fracturing his ankle last year. Less than three weeks before the team's Week 1 game, Stanley said he plans to be "full-go" for the season opener.
news

Rams trade for Patriots running back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots in exchange for fifth- and six-round draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: Cowboys remain biggest show in the sport

Love them or hate them, the Dallas Cowboys remain the biggest spectacle in professional football. With a bird's-eye view, Dan Hanzus recaps the latest episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
news

Vic Fangio believes Broncos have two quarterbacks 'we can go win with'

The Teddy Bridgewater-Drew Lock QB competition carries on in Denver and head coach Vic Fangio has offered no timetable for when he will make a decision. 
news

Does Lamar Jackson think defenses will figure him out in 2021? 'I strongly doubt it'

When asked if this will be the season in which defenses figure out how to stop him, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson "strongly" offered his doubts. 
news

Cliff Branch, Dick Vermeil selected as Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 senior finalists

Former Raiders wide receiver ﻿Cliff Branch﻿ and 15-year NFL head coach Dick Vermeil were selected as the senior finalist and coach finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, the Hall announced Tuesday.
news

Jaguars rookie RB Travis Etienne to undergo foot surgery, to miss 2021 season

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Jaguars rookie Travis Etienne will undergo surgery on a Lisfranc injury he suffered in Monday night's preseason game.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 24

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Tuesday that he's concerned about D'Andre Swift's conditioning as the RB deals with a groin injury with less than three weeks until Week 1. 
news

Cole Beasley among four Bills players required to quarantine following close contact with team trainer

Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, along with defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei, have entered a five-day re-entry cadence after coming in close contact with a team trainer who tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Panthers, Robby Anderson agree to two-year, $29.5 million extension

﻿Robby Anderson﻿ has agreed to terms on a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension with the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW