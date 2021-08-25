NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Aug. 25

Free-agent acquisition ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ is official back in action after starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The New York Giants announced the tight end has passed his physical and will return to practice Wednesday.

Big Blue is holding joint sessions with the New England Patriots this week ahead of the final preseason action. It's likely the Giants will ease Rudolph into work as he returns to action.

Rudolph was on the PUP list after undergoing foot surgery in the spring. The Giants staff flagged the medical issue during a physical after sides agreed to a deal. Despite needing surgery, the former Minnesota Viking still signed a two-year, $12 million contract in New York.

The 31-year-old was expected to be ready by training camp, so starting on the PUP list was a bit of a concern for a player expected to have a significant role in the offense. Getting Rudolph back at practice now, however, gives him just under three weeks to ramp up before the regular season kicks off.