Around the NFL

Panthers trade LB Denzel Perryman to Raiders for sixth-round pick

Published: Aug 25, 2021 at 08:53 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Signed this offseason, linebacker ﻿Denzel Perryman﻿'s stay with the Panthers has not lasted long.

Carolina is trading Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round selection, the team announced Wednesday night.

The deal is pending a physical.

Perryman, 28, played the first six seasons of his career with the Chargers, including last season when he played in 13 games with six starts. Thus, he'll reunite with Gus Bradley, who's the current Las Vegas defensive coordinator and previously coached Perryman with the Bolts.

Perryman was brought in by Carolina in the hopes of landing the starting spot at middle linebacker, but Jermaine Carter is heading into his fourth season tabbed as the Panthers' starter there.

Now, Perryman will return to the AFC West where he could provide the Raiders with some backer depth or possibly push ﻿Nicholas Morrow﻿ for the starting spot. Morrow was injured last week against the Rams and head coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday he would be out for a while, creating an immediate need for Las Vegas.

Related Content

news

Kyle Shanahan not naming 49ers' QB1 but has 'pretty good idea'

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan would not reveal whether veteran ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ or first-round rookie Trey Lance would start in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, but admitted he has an inkling of who it will be. 
news

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers will implement own COVID-19 rules for road trips

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Wednesday he is implementing his own set of COVID-related rules for his team this season that will look a lot like last year. 
news

Packers place Devin Funchess on IR; WR likely to miss second season in a row

Devin Funchess﻿' encouraging preseason has met an unfortunate early finish. The Packers placed Funchess on injured reserve, marking a potential third consecutive lost season for the former Panthers wideout.
news

Matt Hasselbeck, Mike Holmgren to be inducted into Seahawks Ring of Honor

The Seahawks announced Wednesday that Mike Holmgren and Matt Hasselbeck would be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during the 2021 season. 
news

'Caged lion' Dak Prescott throws in Cowboys' 11-on-11 period Wednesday

The latest Dak Prescott update added some activity to his workload.

The Cowboys QB participated in multiple series of 11-on-11, the first time he's done so since he was sidelined by a shoulder strain earlier this month.
news

Broncos HC Vic Fangio names Teddy Bridgewater starting QB over Drew Lock

Teddy Bridgewater -- and not Drew Lock -- will be the Broncos starting quarterback to begin the 2021 season, coach Vic Fangio announced on Wednesday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow to play limited snaps in preseason finale vs. Dolphins

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow will receive limited snaps in the team's preseason finale versus the Dolphins on Sunday. It will be the QB's first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 11 of his rookie season last November.
news

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer names Trevor Lawrence starting QB for Week 1

Trevor Lawrence was named the Jaguars starting quarterback by coach Urban Meyer, the team announced Wednesday. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Aug. 25

Free-agent acquisition ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ is officially back in action after starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list. The Giants announced the TE has passed his physical and will return to practice today.
news

Packers CB Kevin King not running from past 'failures': 'It's a learning experience'

Most expected the Packers to move on from former second-round pick Kevin King this offseason. But, instead, he re-signed with the club this offseason. The 26-year-old said he's using lessons in failure as fuel.
news

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley plans to be 'full-go' for Week 1 vs. Raiders

The Ravens are counting on Ronnie Stanley returning to All-Pro form after fracturing his ankle last year. Less than three weeks before the team's Week 1 game, Stanley said he plans to be "full-go" for the season opener.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW