Panthers trade LB Denzel Perryman to Raiders for sixth-round pick

Signed this offseason, linebacker ﻿Denzel Perryman﻿'s stay with the Panthers has not lasted long.

Carolina is trading Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round selection, the team announced Wednesday night.

The deal is pending a physical.

Perryman, 28, played the first six seasons of his career with the Chargers, including last season when he played in 13 games with six starts. Thus, he'll reunite with Gus Bradley, who's the current Las Vegas defensive coordinator and previously coached Perryman with the Bolts.

Perryman was brought in by Carolina in the hopes of landing the starting spot at middle linebacker, but Jermaine Carter is heading into his fourth season tabbed as the Panthers' starter there.