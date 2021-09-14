NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 14

Two days after his eventful Sunday afternoon, Marshon Lattimore is set for surgery.
The Saints' big-money cornerback will undergo a procedure today to repair a chipped bone in his thumb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source familiar with the situation.
Lattimore, who suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Packers, will be considered week-to-week moving forward.
The 25-year-old standout signed a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension hours before New Orleans' clash with Green Bay. He went on to record three tackles and one pass defensed in a 38-3 victory.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters defensive end Randy Gregory, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, is doing things to give him the best chance of a negative test, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported. Jones added that Gregory symptoms are "not serious." Gregory is vaccinated but still needs two negative tests within 24 hours before Sunday.
Roster news
- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced Terence Steele will be their starting right tackle with Zack Martin, returning from a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, will continue to play right guard, per Slater.