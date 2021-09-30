NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 30

Lamar Jackson's Wednesday absence now has an explanation.

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Thursday that his QB is dealing with a back issue and should be fine for Week 4.

"I don't think it's anything serious," Roman said, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "But we're just going to have to kind of wait and see. I think he's going to be in good shape. We'll wait and see."

Jackson has already missed practice for multiple reasons this season, including a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list before the start of the season, and an unrelated illness last week. This is the first time he's missed practice during the regular season due to an injury.