NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 30

Lamar Jackson's Wednesday absence now has an explanation.
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Thursday that his QB is dealing with a back issue and should be fine for Week 4.
"I don't think it's anything serious," Roman said, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "But we're just going to have to kind of wait and see. I think he's going to be in good shape. We'll wait and see."
Jackson has already missed practice for multiple reasons this season, including a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list before the start of the season, and an unrelated illness last week. This is the first time he's missed practice during the regular season due to an injury.
The Ravens (2-1) have won two straight since falling to the Raiders in overtime in Week 1. They'll look to keep their momentum going against the 3-0 Broncos on Sunday.
Injuries/COVID-19
- New York Giants wide receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) are not expected to be available Sunday versus the Saints, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Nothing is official for the pair, but neither practiced Thursday as they face an uphill battle to play in Week 4, Garafolo added. are expecting to be down a couple receivers as
- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) returned to practice Thursday.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Cleveland Browns placed cornerback Tim Harris on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
- Tennessee Titans rookie linebacker Rashad Weaver underwent surgery Thursday to repair a broken fibula, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The fourth-round pick will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.
- The Cincinnati Bengals placed tight end Thaddeus Moss (head/neck) on injured reserve.
Roster signings
- The Tennessee Titans are signing punter Johnny Townsend, Garafolo reported, per a source. Townsend could be called on to play in place of Brett Kern, who is dealing with a groin injury.
- The Cleveland Browns signed cornerback Bryan Mills to their practice squad.
- The Arizona Cardinals signed offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the practice squad.
- The Cincinnati Bengals elevated safety Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad.