Buccaneers activate WR Antonio Brown off COVID list ahead of return to New England

Antonio Brown is back in action for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay on Thursday announced it activated the veteran receiver from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Brown landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list eight days ago following a positive test. He was the third Buccaneer to end up on the list and missed Tampa Bay's 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Without Brown, the Buccaneers turned to second-year wideout Tyler Johnson for an increased role. Johnson finished with three catches for 63 yards, while Scott Miller caught a pair of passes for 11 yards in Sunday's defeat.

Miller has since landed on injured reserve with a turf toe injury sustained in the loss to the Rams, adding value to the timing of Brown's return.