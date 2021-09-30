Around the NFL

Buccaneers activate WR Antonio Brown off COVID list ahead of return to New England

Published: Sep 30, 2021 at 10:18 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Antonio Brown is back in action for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay on Thursday announced it activated the veteran receiver from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Brown landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list eight days ago following a positive test. He was the third Buccaneer to end up on the list and missed Tampa Bay's 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Without Brown, the Buccaneers turned to second-year wideout Tyler Johnson for an increased role. Johnson finished with three catches for 63 yards, while Scott Miller caught a pair of passes for 11 yards in Sunday's defeat.

Miller has since landed on injured reserve with a turf toe injury sustained in the loss to the Rams, adding value to the timing of Brown's return.

Brown got off to a strong start in Week 1, catching five passes for 121 yards and a touchdown before quieting down in Week 2 with one catch for 17 yards. He's returning at the perfect time for a date with his former (brief) employer: the New England Patriots.

