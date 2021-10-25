NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 25

Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown and defensive back Jason McCourty are headed to injured reserve, coach Brian Flores told reporters Monday.

Brown sustained a quad injury early in Miami's 30-28 loss to the Falcons and was subsequently ruled out. McCourty's exit followed shortly thereafter following a foot injury.

McCourty, 34, may end up needing surgery, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The longtime DB is currently seeking an additional option but he will likely be dealing with the injury long-term. He has appeared in all seven games (four starts) this season and contributed 21 tackles and two passes defensed.

The extent of Brown's injury is still be determined but the 28-year-old will be required to miss a minimum of three games, leaving Salvon Ahmed as Myles Gaskin﻿'s only active backup. Brown, who spent his first six seasons with the Rams, has logged 33 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown in seven games played (three starts).

Both veterans joined Miami during the offseason as part of several moves the team made to shore up the roster. Currently sitting at 1-6, the Dolphins' season has fallen well below expectations after the club finished the 2020 campaign 10-6, their best record since 2016.