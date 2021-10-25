Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 25

Published: Oct 25, 2021 at 02:21 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown and defensive back Jason McCourty are headed to injured reserve, coach Brian Flores told reporters Monday.

Brown sustained a quad injury early in Miami's 30-28 loss to the Falcons and was subsequently ruled out. McCourty's exit followed shortly thereafter following a foot injury.

McCourty, 34, may end up needing surgery, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The longtime DB is currently seeking an additional option but he will likely be dealing with the injury long-term. He has appeared in all seven games (four starts) this season and contributed 21 tackles and two passes defensed.

The extent of Brown's injury is still be determined but the 28-year-old will be required to miss a minimum of three games, leaving Salvon Ahmed as Myles Gaskin﻿'s only active backup. Brown, who spent his first six seasons with the Rams, has logged 33 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown in seven games played (three starts).

Both veterans joined Miami during the offseason as part of several moves the team made to shore up the roster. Currently sitting at 1-6, the Dolphins' season has fallen well below expectations after the club finished the 2020 campaign 10-6, their best record since 2016.

In a bit of positive news on the injury front, linebacker Jerome Baker is believed to have avoided a major injury after exit early with a knee injury on Sunday, Rapoport reported.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his injured hip in two weeks, per coach Ron Rivera. The team will further evaluate afterwards. Receiver Dyami Brown is believed to have sustained a minor knee injury with no major structural damage against the Packers, Rapoport reported. Brown is set to undergo an MRI today; he will likely miss next week's game.
  • New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers is currently dealing with knee and ankle injures, per coach Joe Judge. Peppers is undergoing further testing with team doctors.
  • Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor will return to practice Wednesday after missing the last five games with a hamstring injury, coach David Culley told reporters. "I don't know if he'll be able to go, but he will practice on Wednesday," Culley said. "We'll just take it day by day.'
  • New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a PCL sprain and will miss 2-4 weeks. Linebacker Jamien Sherwood will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles. Linebacker Blake Cashman (groin) is undergoing an MRI exam, Quincy Williams is in the concussion program, while running back Tevin Coleman has a hamstring injury, per Saleh.
  • Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Arizona Cardinals removed pass rusher Chandler Jones and defensive lineman Zach Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Las Vegas Raiders running back ﻿Josh Jacobs﻿ suffered a chest contusion against Philadelphia, interim coach Rich Bisaccia told reporters, and "should be fine." Tight end ﻿Darren Waller﻿ (foot/ankle) is day to day.
  • New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery today, Rapoport reported. Jones was placed on injured reserve last week. Linebacker Harvey Langi suffered an MCL sprain on Sunday, Rapoport reported. Langi is having more tests to determine the severity.
  • The Minnesota Vikings activated cornerback Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Baltimore Ravens right tackle Patrick Mekari suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Bengals, Rapoport reported. Mekari is seeking more feedback and the team is assessing its options heading into the bye week, he added.
  • The Detroit Lions placed guard Logan Stenberg on injured reserve.
  • The Atlanta Falcons activated offensive tackle Kaleb McGary from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Roster news

  • The Atlanta Falcons cut defensive back T.J. Green.
  • The Seattle Seahawks are releasing offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi﻿, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Trades

  • The Los Angeles Rams dealt linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

