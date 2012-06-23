NFL rookie symposium begins Sunday in Ohio

"We do have things in place to help deal with any issues, and we are very proactive in doing so. You have to retrain them or develop a new culture of thinking, and it starts with young men and ladies as they are maturing. This is a challenge not just as a sports organization, but as parents, as mentors and teachers. We welcome that challenge and charge as a league, and hope to become part of a greater conversation, be part of the continuing campaigns to raise awareness of these issues and problems that can come up."