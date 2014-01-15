NFL reveals officiating crew for Super Bowl XLVIII

Referee Terry McAulay, who was the referee for two previous Super Bowls, will lead the seven-man crew of game officials selected to work Super Bowl XLVIII Sunday, Feb. 2 at MetLife Stadium, the NFL announced today.
The other members of the Super Bowl XLVIII officiating crew are Carl Paganelli (umpire), Jim Mello (head linesman), Tom Symonette (line judge), Scott Steenson (field judge), Dave Wyant (side judge) and Steve Freeman (back judge). The Super Bowl XLVIII officiating crew collectively has 110 years of NFL officiating experience and 76 combined playoff game assignments.
McAulay, in his 16th season as an NFL game official, entered the league in 1998 as a side judge and was promoted to referee in 2001. He has officiated 12 playoff games, including six conference championship games and Super Bowls XXXIX and XLIII.
Under the NFL officiating program's evaluation system, officials must be rated in the top tier at their position to be eligible for the Super Bowl. They must have at least five years of NFL experience and previous playoff assignments.
Earnie Frantz is the replay official. The replay assistant is Brian Matoren.
This will be Paganelli's fourth Super Bowl. He worked Super Bowl XXXIX with McAulay, XLI and XLVI. It will be Steenson's second Super Bowl (XXXI).