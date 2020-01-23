NFL reveals 2019 injury data, hopeful rule changes are working

Published: Jan 23, 2020 at 04:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

The number of diagnosed concussions suffered by NFL players in 2019 increased slightly over the previous season, an indication, the NFL hopes, that recent rules and equipment changes mean the dramatic drop in concussions in 2018 was not an anomaly.

In the 2019 preseason and regular season, 224 concussions were diagnosed, 10 more than were reported in the 2018 campaign. The data was released Thursday. Despite the slight uptick, the numbers are still a sharp drop from 2017, when a spike in concussions caused alarm among league officials. NFL officials were particularly pleased with a previously-reported drop in concussions suffered during preseason practices, from 45 in 2018 to 30 in '19. Last May, the NFL banned several high-impact activities, including the Oklahoma Drill, which could have contributed to the decrease.

That decline, though, was offset by an increase in the number of concussions suffered during preseason games. The data indicates that concussions were disproportionally suffered by players who did not make the roster, suggesting that their inexperience might contribute to technique that exposes them to greater risk.

"Candidly, we need to have much more research by the (time of the NFL Scouting Combine)," said Jeff Miller, the NFL's executive vice president of health and safety. "How rules affect all injuries, whether rules changes were effective."

Miller said he is particularly interested in whether the second year of the rule banning the lowering of the helmet to initiate contact has caused a change in behavior among players, and whether the 2019 rule to eliminate blind-side blocks contributed to a reduction in injuries.

There were some other hopeful signs that the culture surrounding head injuries is changing. In 2019, games were stopped 19 times by spotters to remove a player from the field for a concussion test -- a record number. Almost all players are now wearing helmets that receive top ratings for performance, a marked increase from just two years ago. And players are continuing to self-report concussions, most prominently Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz, who reported his own injury after being hit in the head during the Eagles' Wild Card Weekend loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said that about one-third of all concussion evaluations resulted from some degree of self-reporting by the player. During the 2019 season, 485 concussion evaluations were performed during games.

There was also some good news on injuries to lower extremities, which typically account for about 60 percent of missed time due to injuries. In 2019, ACL tears declined from 57 to 47, while MCL tears dropped from 132 to 109. Lower-body soft-tissue injuries -- including hamstrings -- remained steady at between 580 and 610 such injuries. The NFL has made soft-tissue injuries a point of focus because of the frequency. The league has begun to track the cleats worn by players, and is studying training regimens and also performing engineering analysis to understand the relationship between different types of turf and injury rates. Because so many factors go into such injuries, Sills said, studying lower-extremity injuries is actually more complex than studying concussions.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter @judybattista.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW