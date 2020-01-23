NFL reveals 2019 injury data, hopeful rule changes are working

There were some other hopeful signs that the culture surrounding head injuries is changing. In 2019, games were stopped 19 times by spotters to remove a player from the field for a concussion test -- a record number. Almost all players are now wearing helmets that receive top ratings for performance, a marked increase from just two years ago. And players are continuing to self-report concussions, most prominently Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz, who reported his own injury after being hit in the head during the Eagles' Wild Card Weekend loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said that about one-third of all concussion evaluations resulted from some degree of self-reporting by the player. During the 2019 season, 485 concussion evaluations were performed during games.