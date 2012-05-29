NFL retiree lawsuit against players union dismissed

A lawsuit filed against the NFL Players Association by retirees was dismissed Tuesday by a federal judge in Minnesota.
Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Carl Eller, a former Minnesota Vikings star, was the lead plaintiff in the complaint that argued current players and their attorneys had no right to bargain with NFL owners about retiree benefits because they weren't legally a union last summer.
The players temporarily dissolved the union last year in order to file an anti-trust lawsuit against a league-imposed lockout.
Michael Hausfeld, the lead lawyer for the retired players, said his group plans to appeal US District Judge Susan Richard Nelson's decision. He called Nelson's findings "elucidating and disappointing overall."
The retirees felt they lost money because they couldn't represent themselves in the labor talks.
