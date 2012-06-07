NFL requests tapes of New Orleans Saints practices

METAIRIE, La. -- The NFL has requested tapes of Saints practices this week, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
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This news comes after a skirmish broke out at Saints practice on Wednesday. The Saints appear confident that they have not done anything wrong.
Recently, the Seahawks were docked two scheduled OTA sessions because they violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement's contact rules. Coach Pete Carroll had blamed it on younger players "competing too much."
Interim coach Joe Vitt insisted earlier Thursday that he is aware of the rules, and players said they had been thoroughly briefed on how to work in the confines of the new OTAs and minicamp regulations.
"I think everybody understands the CBA rules, some of the things we do are slower now," Vitt said. "So I think we all need to understand the rules and couldn't be more happy with where we are now."
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said he does not comment on reports of this nature.
"Monitoring OTAs of all clubs to ensure compliance with the rules is part of the CBA and standard procedure," he said.