NFL reportedly considering second 'Hall of Fame' game

I will be among the NFL staffers heading next week to Canton, Ohio, for the Hall of Fame Game. In future years, it's possible it won't be the only Hall of Fame Game of the season.
SI.com's Peter King, who debuted his new website, "The MMQB," on Monday, wrote that the NFL is considering naming a big, regular-season contest "The Hall of Fame Game" in an effort to increase interest in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It sounds like the game would take place in the normal home city, but there might be events and promotions around the game related to the Hall. The game might be a prime-time affair.
Next week's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins will bring a lot of fans to Canton for the festivities. Everyone's mind will be on the Hall of Fame for one week, but the NFL is hoping to extend that interest the rest of the year.
As long as an NFL team doesn't have to give up a home game, the idea doesn't appear to have any downside.