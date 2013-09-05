NFL reminds teams that players can't fake injuries

Do NFL teams fake injuries during games?
That's a rhetorical question. Of course they do. They've been doing it for-ev-er. It's not glamorous or particularly endearing, but it's an unwritten rule of a game that's filled with them.
The written rule, of course, forbids this kind of activity. And in light of recentadmissions by both Brian Urlacher and Martellus Bennett, the NFL decided the timing was right to distribute a reminder memo to all 32 teams.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport managed to obtain a copy:
"Clubs are reminded that Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 (i) of the Official Playing Rules provides that it is unsportsmanlike conduct if members of the defensive team use "acts or words that are designed to disconcert an offensive team at the snap."
"Clubs are also reminded of the following League policy regarding faking injuries for strategic purposes. The Supplemental Note to Rule 4, Section 5, Article 4 states:
"The Competition Committee deprecates feigning injuries, with subsequent withdrawal, to obtain a timeout without penalty. Coaches are urged to cooperate in discouraging this practice."
The memo concludes by explaining disciplinary action can include "fines of coaches, players, and clubs, suspensions or forfeiture of draft choices."
"We have been fortunate that teams and players have consistently complied with the spirit of the rule and teams are strongly urged to continue to cooperate with this policy."
We're not so sure about that first part.