NFL releases dates and kickoff times for 2016 preseason games

Published: Jun 02, 2016 at 09:35 AM

The dates and kickoff times of the 65-game NFL preseason schedule were announced today, beginning with the annual NFL/Hall of Fame Game between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts in Canton, Ohio on Sunday night, August 7.

Televised live at 8:00 PM ET by ESPN, the NFL/Hall of Fame Game is the first of eight national preseason telecasts carried by NFL broadcast partners CBS, ESPN, FOX and NBC that will feature five 2015 playoff teams.

NFL Network will also provide extensive coverage of the NFL preseason, including live game broadcasts in all four weeks of the preseason. NFL Network's preseason broadcast schedule will be announced in July.

The 2016 preseason schedule was announced on April 7 without dates and times, which now have been confirmed. (All game times subject to change.)

The complete 2016 NFL preseason schedule:

HALL OF FAME WEEKEND - AUGUST 6-7

Sunday, August 7 (NFL/Hall of Fame Game)

Green Bay vs. Indianapolis (Canton, OH), 8:00pm

WEEK 1 - AUGUST 11-14

Thursday, August 11

Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. ET

Carolina at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m. ET

New Orleans at New England, 7:30 p.m. ET

Jacksonville at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, August 12

Miami at New York Giants, 7 p.m. ET

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland at Green Bay, 8 p.m. ET

Oakland at Arizona, 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 13

Seattle at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. ET

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 7 p.m. ET

Dallas at Los Angeles, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

San Diego at Tennessee, 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 14

Houston at San Francisco, 7 p.m. ET

WEEK 2 - AUGUST 18-20

Thursday, August 18

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta at Cleveland, 8 p.m. ET

Oakland at Green Bay, 8 p.m. ET

Chicago at New England, 8 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, August 19

New York Jets at Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET

Miami at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET

Arizona at San Diego, 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 20

Carolina at Tennessee, 3 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Buffalo, 4 p.m. ET

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m. ET

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m. ET

San Francisco at Denver, 9 p.m. ET

Kansas City at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET

WEEK 3 - AUGUST 25-28

Thursday, August 25

Atlanta at Miami (Orlando, FL), 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, August 26

New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET

Buffalo at Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 8 p.m. ET

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 27

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET

Detroit at Baltimore, 7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 7 p.m. ET

New York Giants at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Tennessee at Oakland, 8 p.m. ET (CBS)

Los Angeles at Denver, 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 28

San Diego at Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Arizona at Houston, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

WEEK 4 - SEPTEMBER 1

Thursday, September 1

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET

Tennessee at Miami, 7 p.m. ET

New England at New York Giants, 7 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. ET

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. ET

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. ET

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m. ET

Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m. ET

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8 p.m. ET

Denver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. ET

Seattle at Oakland, 10 p.m. ET

San Francisco at San Diego, 10 p.m. ET

